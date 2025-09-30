A bunch of grocery items were just recalled in Quebec, including ice cream, chips & nuts
You better check your pantry.
Another day, another round of food recalls in Quebec.
Between pistachios tied to a major salmonella outbreak, and even smoked salmon and herbs with serious issues, there's a long list of products you'll want to avoid or get rid of.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) have issued several warnings over the past few weeks. Some are linked to undeclared allergens, while others involve microbial contamination or improper preparation.
Here's a full roundup of what's been recalled this month:
Dion brand herbs
- Recalled products: Dion brand basil, Italian herbs, and "Herbes de Provence" (various sizes and UPCs).
- Reason: Presence of insects.
- Distribution: National, including Quebec.
- Action: Do not consume, sell, or distribute. Return or discard.
- Published/updated: Sept 19, 2025
CFIA recall notice
Habibi Dubai Chocolat – Kunafa Pistachio Milk Chocolate
- Recalled products: 200 g and 80 g bars of Kunafa Pistachio Milk Chocolate.
- Reason: Undeclared soy and wheat.
- Distribution: Sold online and in stores in B.C., Ontario, New Brunswick, and Quebec.
- Action: Anyone with wheat or soy allergies should not eat these products. Return or discard.
- Published/updated: Sept 19, 2025
CFIA recall notice
Old Dutch Ridgies chips
- Recalled product: Old Dutch Ridgies Sour Cream, Green Onion & Bacon Flavour Potato Chips, 200 g.
- Reason: Undeclared milk.
- Distribution: Sold in multiple provinces, including Quebec.
- Action: Anyone with a milk allergy should avoid these chips. Return or discard.
- Published/updated: Aug 30, 2025
CFIA recall notice
Smoked salmon (Épicerie Florent Lachance / Marché Richelieu)
- Recalled product: Smoked salmon prepared and sold at Épicerie Florent Lachance (Marché Richelieu, Beauce).
- Reason: Missing safety information for safe consumption.
- Distribution: Quebec only.
- Action: Do not consume. Return to store or discard.
- Published/updated: Sept 2025
MAPAQ recall notice
Ready-to-eat meals (Poissonnerie du Marché)
- Recalled products: Various packaged ready-to-eat meals prepared by Poissonnerie du Marché.
- Reason: Improper preparation that could affect food safety.
- Distribution: Quebec only.
- Action: Do not consume. Return or discard.
MAPAQ recall notice
Pistachios & pistachio-based foods (multiple brands and stores)
This is the big one. Both the CFIA and MAPAQ have issued a sweeping series of recalls tied to salmonella-contaminated pistachios. The list includes both bulk nuts and products made with pistachios.
Recalled products include:
- Enayat Farms Pistachio Raw Kernel (10 kg, lot #5067)
- Bulk pistachios from: Noix Orientale, Sweet Nuts, Marché Madina, Supermarché Danika, La Fabrique à Noix, La Pistacherie, Roi des Noix, Maison des Noix, Best Nuts, Marché 786, Marché Atlas, Marché Nuvo, Baghdi, and Ave Greene.
- Pistachio desserts and pastries from: Pâtisserie Villeray, Balaji Sweets, Pâtisserie Ayda, Pâtisserie Kol Chkor, Pâtisserie Al Zehlewi.
- Pistachio powder and nuts from O’Nature.
- Dubai pistachio chocolates prepared and sold at Sour Bites.
- Reason: Salmonella contamination.
- Distribution: Quebec, Ontario, and other provinces (depending on product).
- Action: Do not consume, sell, or distribute. Return or discard.
- Published/updated: September 2025 (multiple notices).
CFIA notice | MAPAQ notices
Ice cream
- Recalled products: Pistachio ice cream prepared and sold by Sweemory Inc. (Montréal) and Iconoglace 2 Inc. (Montréal).
- Reason: Salmonella contamination tied to recalled pistachios.
- Distribution: Quebec only.
- Action: Do not consume. Return or discard.
MAPAQ Sweemory recall | MAPAQ Iconoglace recall
Other recalled prepared foods
- Vegetable soup – Ferme Tournesol (improperly prepared)
- Macaroni chinois – Chef à Votre Service (improperly prepared)
Both are sold only in Quebec. MAPAQ advises not to consume and to return/discard.
MAPAQ Ferme Tournesol recall | MAPAQ Chef à Votre Service recall
What you should do
The CFIA and MAPAQ both stress that you should not eat or serve any recalled product, even if it looks and smells fine. Instead:
- Return items to the store or throw them out.
- Wash your hands and any surfaces that may have touched recalled food.
- Contact a healthcare professional if you think you've become ill after consuming one of the products.
Food contaminated with salmonella or improperly prepared can cause fever, nausea, diarrhea, and cramps. Undeclared allergens can also trigger severe reactions.
For the latest updates, check CFIA's recall page and MAPAQ's recall page.
