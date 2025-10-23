Check your pantry: A popular Dollarama snack is being recalled in Quebec due to mold
Retailers are also asked to remove it from sale and stop distribution.
A popular sweet treat sold at Dollarama is being recalled across Quebec and Canada due to possible mold contamination. According to a notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Biskwi brand Waffles with Chocolaty Filling could contain mold and should not be eaten under any circumstances.
The recall, issued October 16, applies to 180-gram packages of the product with the UPC 6 67888 54812 5 and best-before dates April 21 2026 and May 12 2026.
The product was distributed nationwide and is being pulled from Dollarama shelves by the company responsible, Dollarama L.P., which is listed as the recalling firm.
Why it's being recalled
The CFIA says the recall falls under a Class 3 notification, which means it's considered a quality or spoilage issue, not an immediate health hazard. Still, food affected by mold can cause symptoms such as nausea or allergic reactions, particularly for people with weakened immune systems.
Even though the risk is classified as low, authorities are urging consumers to avoid eating, selling, serving, or distributing the affected product.
What to do if you bought it
If you recently picked up these waffles, the CFIA's advice is simple:
- Do not consume the product.
- Throw it out immediately or return it to Dollarama for a refund.
- Retailers are also asked to remove it from sale and stop distribution.
If you have questions about the recall, you can reach the CFIA by phone at 1-613-773-2342 or email information@inspection.gc.ca.
A growing list of recalls this month
This isn't the only product to be flagged in recent weeks. The CFIA and Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture (MAPAQ) have also recalled a variety of foods this month due to issues ranging from undeclared allergens to bacterial contamination. Other recent recalls include salami and a range of products that contain pistachios.
While the Biskwi waffles recall isn't linked to any reported illnesses, the agency recommends checking your cupboards regularly for products affected by ongoing food recalls.
You can read the official CFIA recall notice here.
This story was inspired by the article "Rappel important : des biscuits populaires vendus chez Dollarama sont contaminés" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.