Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Check your pantry: A popular Dollarama snack is being recalled in Quebec due to mold

Retailers are also asked to remove it from sale and stop distribution.

A Montreal Dollarama store.

The recall was issued on October 16.

Montreal Dollaramas To Become $4 Stores
Contributor

A popular sweet treat sold at Dollarama is being recalled across Quebec and Canada due to possible mold contamination. According to a notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Biskwi brand Waffles with Chocolaty Filling could contain mold and should not be eaten under any circumstances.

The recall, issued October 16, applies to 180-gram packages of the product with the UPC 6 67888 54812 5 and best-before dates April 21 2026 and May 12 2026.

The product was distributed nationwide and is being pulled from Dollarama shelves by the company responsible, Dollarama L.P., which is listed as the recalling firm.

Why it's being recalled

The CFIA says the recall falls under a Class 3 notification, which means it's considered a quality or spoilage issue, not an immediate health hazard. Still, food affected by mold can cause symptoms such as nausea or allergic reactions, particularly for people with weakened immune systems.

Even though the risk is classified as low, authorities are urging consumers to avoid eating, selling, serving, or distributing the affected product.

What to do if you bought it

If you recently picked up these waffles, the CFIA's advice is simple:

  • Do not consume the product.
  • Throw it out immediately or return it to Dollarama for a refund.
  • Retailers are also asked to remove it from sale and stop distribution.

If you have questions about the recall, you can reach the CFIA by phone at 1-613-773-2342 or email information@inspection.gc.ca.

A growing list of recalls this month

This isn't the only product to be flagged in recent weeks. The CFIA and Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture (MAPAQ) have also recalled a variety of foods this month due to issues ranging from undeclared allergens to bacterial contamination. Other recent recalls include salami and a range of products that contain pistachios.

While the Biskwi waffles recall isn't linked to any reported illnesses, the agency recommends checking your cupboards regularly for products affected by ongoing food recalls.

You can read the official CFIA recall notice here.

This story was inspired by the article "Rappel important : des biscuits populaires vendus chez Dollarama sont contaminés" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.

From Your Site Articles
food recall quebecfood recallsfood recall canadaquebec newsdollarama
MontrealNewsNews

Explore this list   👀

    • MTL Blog Staff
    • MTL Blog Staff
      MTL Blog Staff will keep you up to date with notices that impact Montrealers. From food recalls and lottery numbers to national rankings, cost of living stats and minimum wage updates, all stories are carefully chosen and compiled for you by MTL Blog journalists dedicated to keeping you informed. Whether you’re checking local weather reports, deals and discounts, gas prices or job alerts, you can rely on us to keep you up to date with trustworthy, relevant information.

    Montreal Jobs New

    Post jobView more jobs

    Costco just changed its opening hours in Quebec & it could alter your shopping routine

    The holidays are coming...

    Quebec's winter tire deadline is coming up but there are some exceptions to the rule

    Not everyone has to make the switch by December 1.

    Montreal could see its first snowfall before Halloween this year

    It felt like summer just a few days ago.

    Quebec's highest-paying job fields were revealed & the top spot is not medicine or law

    Looking to switch careers?

    Rogers and Fido customers in Quebec could be owed money in a new class action lawsuit

    Did you get a text message earlier this week?

    Montreal's STM drivers are going on strike for 3 days in November

    That's two separate STM strikes happening in the same month! 😬

    Montreal's STM is going on strike AGAIN — and this one could last nearly a month

    Third time's the charm?

    A Montreal TikToker is going viral for peeing on landmarks across the city

    Montreal has a new supervillain on its hands.