François Legault's CAQ Won Another Term — Here's How Canadian Politicians Reacted
Doug Ford even threw in a bit of French!
François Legault will serve a second term as premier of Quebec after the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party secured a majority win in the October 3 Quebec election. The CAQ had been leading in the polls throughout the month of September and despite the party being the least popular it's ever been, Legault and his government still managed to win by a landslide.
As of noon on October 4, the election results show that the CAQ amassed 1,683,114 votes (40.98%) and a total of 90 seats. Quebec Solidaire managed to gain 633,472 votes (15.42%) with 11 seats while the Parti Québecois party garnered 599,631 votes (14.60%) and 3 seats. Despite the Liberal Party coming in fourth when it comes to votes, gaining a total of 590,184 (14.37%) the party has managed to hold onto its position as the official opposition with 21 seats.
The news regarding the CAQ's win didn't take much time. In fact, Radio-Canada, CBC, CTV and TVA called a CAQ majority win only minutes after polls closed. Canadian politicians were quick to send over their congratulations to Legault with Justin Trudeau, Doug Ford and Valérie Plante being amongst the few who reached out to the Quebec premier.
\u201cI\u2019m thrilled to see my friend, Premier @francoislegault, receive another strong mandate from the people of #Quebec. Let\u2019s keep building deeper ties between our two provinces and strengthen the economic bonds between us that create good-paying jobs.\n\nF\u00e9licitations, mon ami!\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1664842710
\u201cCongratulations, @FrancoisLegault. We\u2019ve worked together for years now \u2013 to create good jobs, take climate action, and make life better for Quebecers \u2013 and I\u2019m looking forward to building on that work and delivering even more results for people in Quebec.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1664845872
\u201cJe tiens \u00e9galement \u00e0 f\u00e9liciter l\u2019ensemble des candidat-es qui ont particip\u00e9 \u00e0 cet important exercice d\u00e9mocratique.\n\n#polqc #polmtl\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1664843929
\u201cCongratulations to returning Premier @francoislegault! \n\nI look forward to working together at the Premier's table through my role as chair of the Council of the Federation. #cdnpoli\u201d— Heather Stefanson \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Heather Stefanson \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1664844347
\u201cJ\u2019ai attendu un peu avant de f\u00e9liciter le nouveau Premier ministre @francoislegault, on ne sait jamais ;) Ce sera un plaisir de travailler \u00e0 nouveau avec vous pour notre Capitale-Nationale. F\u00e9licitations \u00e0 tous les \u00e9lus et tous les candidats pour cette \u00e9lection. #qc2022\u201d— Bruno Marchand (@Bruno Marchand) 1664843793
\u201cF\u00e9licitations @francoislegault pour votre nouveau mandat. Continuons ensemble le travail avec votre \u00e9quipe pour faire avancer les enjeux prioritaires des Lavallois! #qc2022\u201d— St\u00e9phane Boyer (@St\u00e9phane Boyer) 1664844676
\u201cCongratulations to Francois Legault on his re-election as premier of Quebec. Let\u2019s continue working together to move Quebec and Canada forward.\u201d— Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs (@Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs) 1664899012
\u201cCongratulations to Premier Fran\u00e7ois Legault on your election victory this evening.\u201d— Scott Moe (@Scott Moe) 1664846260
