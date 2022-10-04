Search on MTL Blog

François Legault's CAQ Won Another Term — Here's How Canadian Politicians Reacted

Doug Ford even threw in a bit of French!

Justin Trudeau and François Legault shake hands. Right: Doug Ford speaking at a press conference.

François Legault will serve a second term as premier of Quebec after the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party secured a majority win in the October 3 Quebec election. The CAQ had been leading in the polls throughout the month of September and despite the party being the least popular it's ever been, Legault and his government still managed to win by a landslide.

As of noon on October 4, the election results show that the CAQ amassed 1,683,114 votes (40.98%) and a total of 90 seats. Quebec Solidaire managed to gain 633,472 votes (15.42%) with 11 seats while the Parti Québecois party garnered 599,631 votes (14.60%) and 3 seats. Despite the Liberal Party coming in fourth when it comes to votes, gaining a total of 590,184 (14.37%) the party has managed to hold onto its position as the official opposition with 21 seats.

The news regarding the CAQ's win didn't take much time. In fact, Radio-Canada, CBC, CTV and TVA called a CAQ majority win only minutes after polls closed. Canadian politicians were quick to send over their congratulations to Legault with Justin Trudeau, Doug Ford and Valérie Plante being amongst the few who reached out to the Quebec premier.


