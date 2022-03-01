Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Gas Prices In Quebec Are Rising — Here’s Where Fuel Is Most Expensive

The price of gas is expected to rise...yet again.⛽️💰

Associate Editor
Esso gas station at night time in Quebec, Canada.
Jdazuelos | Dreamstime

Remember the good 'ole days where gas was so cheap in March 2020? Well, those days are long gone. According to CAA-Quebec, the average price per litre across the province is 164.4 cents per litre as of March 1, up from 162.5 cents per litre on February 28.

It was only last month that the average price for gas was 157.2 cents per litre, so it's no shock that prices are expected to increase even more.

The cost of fuel has been steadily rising since numerous sanctions against Russia have come into effect following the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

On February 28, Justin Trudeau stated in a tweet that Canada will stop all imports of Russian oil. "The sector accounts for more than one-third of Russia’s federal budget revenue and, even though Canada has barely imported any Russian oil and gas in recent years, this move sends a powerful message," he wrote.

Gas pricing expert and forecaster, Dan McTeague said in a tweet that the cost of fuel could climb by two cents a litre Wednesday, March 2, and then three cents by Thursday, March 3.

When it comes to the most expensive gas prices across Quebec, Brossard is a clear winner with 170.9 cents per litre, with Blainville (169.4/L), in second, Saint-Eustache (168.9/L) in third, and Montreal in fourth with 168.4 cents per litre, as stated by CAA-Quebec.

Other regions with the highest fuel costs as of March 1 are Gaspé (167.6/L), Quebec (166.9/L), Laval (166.3/L), Trois-Rivières (166.1/L), Rimouski (166.0/L), Drummondville (165.5/L), and Repentigny (164.9/L).

Gas prices are lowest in Saint-Jerome (159.9/L), Alma (158.9/L), Magog (158.1/L), Granby (157.7/L), Gatineau (155.8/L), and Chicoutimi (154.7/L), says CAA-Quebec.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

government of canada

The Government Of Canada Is Sending $25 Million Worth Of Protective Equipment To Ukraine

"To help the people of Ukraine defend themselves," Trudeau said.

Palinchak | Dreamstime

On Sunday, February 27, the Government of Canada's minister of foreign affairs, Mélanie Joly, announced the country's plan to send Ukraine $25 million of equipment for its soldiers.

"Ukraine has asked for more equipment to keep their soldiers safe. They need helmets, body armour and gas masks. Canada is delivering just that with an additional $25M worth of protective gear. And there will be more," Joly tweeted.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada airspace

Canada's Airspace Is Closed To Russian Airlines 'Effective Immediately'

The announcement was made at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Robert Aardenburg | Unsplash

On Sunday morning, the federal government announced that "Canada's airspace is closed to Russian aircraft operators," effective immediately.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement on Twitter at 9 a.m. on February 27.

Keep ReadingShow less

Quebec Orders SAQ To Remove All Russian Alcohol Products In Solidarity With Ukraine

The SAQ said they will and have already removed Russian alcohol from their shelves.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Quebec has become the latest province in Canada to ban the sale of Russian alcohol amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Minister of Finance Eric Girard said in a tweet on February 25 that he had requested that the Société des alcools du Québec remove all Russian products.

Keep ReadingShow less

This Quebec Restaurant Removed “Poutine” From Its Menu In Solidarity With Ukraine

"From now on, we are the inventor of cheese sauce fries," Le Roy Jucep wrote.

Le Roy Jucep | Facebook

A Drummondville restaurant, Le Roy Jucep, which has prided itself as being the "inventor of the poutine," announced on their Facebook page on February 24 that they would officially be removing the word "poutine" from their menu and social media pages.

The post indicated that their decision to remove the word "poutine" was directly linked to the current crisis in Ukraine, who was invaded by Russia on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less