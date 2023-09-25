Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
Menu +
comments
Summary
canada jobs

6 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Right Now That All Pay Over $100,000

Six jobs that pay a six-figure salary! 💰

The exterior of a Government of Canada building with the Canadian flag on the rooftop.

The exterior of a Government of Canada building with the Canadian flag on the rooftop.

Ggw1962 | Dreamstime

If you've been on the hunt for a job with the Government of Canada, there are currently six open spots for candidates in Quebec and across the country. With positions available in several departments including Transport Canada, the National Research Council of Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Parks Canada, you can score a job and an even better salary.

The roles all pay over $100,000 with one position even offering over $200,000. Most roles require specific qualifications, including bilingualism, post-secondary education, and past experience.

So, if you've got what the federal government is looking for, then dust off those resumes and apply away.

Deputy Commissioner, Compliance Sector

Salary: $165,434 to $194,552

Department: Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada

Location: Gatineau (Québec)

Job Description: Candidates for the Compliance Sector of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada must hold a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution and demonstrate expertise in managing human and financial resources as an executive in public, private, or parapublic organizations. Additionally, they should have a proven ability to provide strategic direction and formulate recommendations on complex subjects, conveying these insights effectively both in written and oral formats to senior executives.

Deputy Commissioner, Compliance Sector application

Canadian Coast Guard Vessel Construction

Salary: $104,135 to $121,451

Department: Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Location: North Vancouver (British Columbia), Halifax (Nova Scotia), Québec (Québec)

Job Description: In the role of Senior Project Engineer (On-Site) within Vessel Procurement, you will serve as the primary on-site representative for the project, playing a pivotal role in overseeing and managing the shipyard's progress on contracted work while fostering transparent communication channels. Qualifications for this role include a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in a related engineering field and significant, recent experience in collaborating with shipyards to advance ship system design, construction, or maintenance, with "considerable experience" implying a depth and breadth of expertise typically acquired over a minimum of seven (7) years in related activities.

Canadian Coast Guard Vessel Construction application

Helicopter Pilot

Salary: $109,592 to $121,322

Department: Transport Canada - Aircraft Services

Location: Québec City (Québec)

Job Description: The position of helicopter pilot within the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) is a critical role that forms an integral part of a team delivering essential services for CCG helicopter operations. The successful candidate must excel in multitasking and prioritizing tasks within an operational context while maintaining an unwavering commitment to safety. In terms of experience, candidates should have a minimum of 3,000 hours of flight time on turbine helicopters and a minimum of 2,000 hours of pilot-in-command experience specifically in helicopters.

Helicopter Pilot application

Industrial Technology Advisor — Various Domains

Salary: $126,501 to $148,657

Department: National Research Council of Canada

Location: Montreal and Laval (Quebec)

Job Description: Candidates should have a post-secondary degree in science or engineering — though a different degree with relevant work experience is acceptable. Preference may be given to those with additional qualifications in business, management, finance, or marketing. Ideal candidates should possess recent and substantial industrial business experience in fields such as computer/software engineering, materials engineering/plastics, or chemistry/chemical engineering, demonstrating a proven track record in product development and international business.

Industrial Technology Advisor application

Visit Experience Manager

Salary: $103,804 to $122,180

Department: Parks Canada

Location: Jasper National Park of Canada (Alberta)

Job Description: The visitor experience manager role encompasses the planning, coordination, and management of visitor programs, services, and activities in Jasper National Park. This position oversees a dedicated team responsible for visitor information services, interpretation programs, campgrounds, entry gates, product development, Indigenous partnerships, and business license holders. Qualifications include a degree or diploma from a recognized educational institution in disciplines such as business administration, marketing, recreation, protected areas management, leisure studies, or communication, or an acceptable combination of education, training, and experience.

Visit Experience Manager application

Doctor, Health Services

Salary: $213,694 to $234,146

Department: Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Employee Management Relations Office / Occupational Health and Safety Services

Location: Ottawa (Ontario)

Job Description: Candidates for this role should hold a degree from a recognized school of medicine and be eligible for a medical practice license in a Canadian province or territory. They should possess extensive medical practitioner experience, defined as a depth and breadth of professional expertise typically gained over a period of at least five (5) years. This position may require a top-secret security clearance, and applicants must undergo a comprehensive security clearance process, including interviews and checks related to various aspects of their background. The role may involve irregular hours, occasional overtime, and travel, and candidates must maintain occupational certification throughout their employment.

Doctor, Health Services application

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.
Loading...