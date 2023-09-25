6 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Right Now That All Pay Over $100,000
If you've been on the hunt for a job with the Government of Canada, there are currently six open spots for candidates in Quebec and across the country. With positions available in several departments including Transport Canada, the National Research Council of Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Parks Canada, you can score a job and an even better salary.
The roles all pay over $100,000 with one position even offering over $200,000. Most roles require specific qualifications, including bilingualism, post-secondary education, and past experience.
So, if you've got what the federal government is looking for, then dust off those resumes and apply away.
Deputy Commissioner, Compliance Sector
Salary: $165,434 to $194,552
Department: Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada
Location: Gatineau (Québec)
Job Description: Candidates for the Compliance Sector of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada must hold a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution and demonstrate expertise in managing human and financial resources as an executive in public, private, or parapublic organizations. Additionally, they should have a proven ability to provide strategic direction and formulate recommendations on complex subjects, conveying these insights effectively both in written and oral formats to senior executives.
Canadian Coast Guard Vessel Construction
Salary: $104,135 to $121,451
Department: Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Location: North Vancouver (British Columbia), Halifax (Nova Scotia), Québec (Québec)
Job Description: In the role of Senior Project Engineer (On-Site) within Vessel Procurement, you will serve as the primary on-site representative for the project, playing a pivotal role in overseeing and managing the shipyard's progress on contracted work while fostering transparent communication channels. Qualifications for this role include a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in a related engineering field and significant, recent experience in collaborating with shipyards to advance ship system design, construction, or maintenance, with "considerable experience" implying a depth and breadth of expertise typically acquired over a minimum of seven (7) years in related activities.
Helicopter Pilot
Salary: $109,592 to $121,322
Department: Transport Canada - Aircraft Services
Location: Québec City (Québec)
Job Description: The position of helicopter pilot within the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) is a critical role that forms an integral part of a team delivering essential services for CCG helicopter operations. The successful candidate must excel in multitasking and prioritizing tasks within an operational context while maintaining an unwavering commitment to safety. In terms of experience, candidates should have a minimum of 3,000 hours of flight time on turbine helicopters and a minimum of 2,000 hours of pilot-in-command experience specifically in helicopters.
Industrial Technology Advisor — Various Domains
Salary: $126,501 to $148,657
Department: National Research Council of Canada
Location: Montreal and Laval (Quebec)
Job Description: Candidates should have a post-secondary degree in science or engineering — though a different degree with relevant work experience is acceptable. Preference may be given to those with additional qualifications in business, management, finance, or marketing. Ideal candidates should possess recent and substantial industrial business experience in fields such as computer/software engineering, materials engineering/plastics, or chemistry/chemical engineering, demonstrating a proven track record in product development and international business.
Visit Experience Manager
Salary: $103,804 to $122,180
Department: Parks Canada
Location: Jasper National Park of Canada (Alberta)
Job Description: The visitor experience manager role encompasses the planning, coordination, and management of visitor programs, services, and activities in Jasper National Park. This position oversees a dedicated team responsible for visitor information services, interpretation programs, campgrounds, entry gates, product development, Indigenous partnerships, and business license holders. Qualifications include a degree or diploma from a recognized educational institution in disciplines such as business administration, marketing, recreation, protected areas management, leisure studies, or communication, or an acceptable combination of education, training, and experience.
Doctor, Health Services
Salary: $213,694 to $234,146
Department: Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Employee Management Relations Office / Occupational Health and Safety Services
Location: Ottawa (Ontario)
Job Description: Candidates for this role should hold a degree from a recognized school of medicine and be eligible for a medical practice license in a Canadian province or territory. They should possess extensive medical practitioner experience, defined as a depth and breadth of professional expertise typically gained over a period of at least five (5) years. This position may require a top-secret security clearance, and applicants must undergo a comprehensive security clearance process, including interviews and checks related to various aspects of their background. The role may involve irregular hours, occasional overtime, and travel, and candidates must maintain occupational certification throughout their employment.
