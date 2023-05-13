transport canada

11 Cars Have Been Recalled Across Canada – Here's Which Vehicles Are Affected

Nissan, Honda, BMW, and Ford are among the flagged car manufacturers.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Transport Canada has published several recalls for cars across Canada from manufacturers, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, and Subaru to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.

From issues involving improperly welded seats and tire damage, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are included the recalls, and is instructing on which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) concerning the current recall.

Here is the complete list of the recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:

Nissan

Recalled Vehicles:

  • Nissan Pathfinder 2023
  • Nissan Infiniti QX60 2023

Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the driver's seat frame may not have been properly welded. As a result, the seat frame could break in a crash," warns the recall report.

More information

Hyundai

Recalled Vehicles:

  • Hyundai Sante Fe 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
  • Hyundai Santa Cruz 2022 and 2023

Recall Reason: Transpot Canada indicated that on "certain vehicles may be equipped with a 4-pin accessory trailer wiring harness kit that could fail. Over time, this could result in a short circuit that can cause the control module to overheat."

More information

Subaru

Recalled Vehicle: Subaru Ascent 2023

Recall Reason: This car mark has been recalled because "the tires may have been damaged when they were mounted onto the rims in the factory. While you may not be able to see the damage, it could lead to a sudden tire failure," the report says.

More information

BMW

Recalled Vehicles:

  • BMW Series 3 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2006
  • BMW Series 5 2002 and 2003
  • BMW X5 2003

Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada "long-term exposure to high absolute humidity and temperature, combined with high temperature cycling, may eventually degrade the propellant contained in the driver-front airbag. This could cause the airbag to deploy with more force than normal."

More information

Ford

Recalled Vehicle: Various Ford SUVs

Recall Reason: Per the recall report on "certain trucks, the windshield wiper arms may not have been manufactured correctly. As a result, the wiper arms could slip and they may not wipe the windshield properly."

More information

Fiat Chrysler

Recalled Vehicle: RAM Promaster 2019, 2020 and 2011

Recall Reason: The transmission parking pawl may not fully engage when you shift to park on certain vehicles. "If this happens, and the parking brake isn't used, the vehicle could roll away," Transport Canada warns.

More information

Honda

Recalled Vehicle: Honda CR-V 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011

Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the rear frame could rust. In extreme cases, this could result in a rear trailing arm separating from the vehicle," the recall warning says.

More information

Porsche

Recalled Vehicle: Porsche 911 GT3 2022

Recall Reason: "On one vehicle, the body may be missing welds at certain connection points. As a result, the vehicle may not perform as designed in a crash," the recall warning indicates.

More information

Mercedes-Benz

Recalled Vehicle: Mercedes-Benz EQS Class 2022

Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "on certain vehicles, the battery management system (BMS) may not warn the driver if there is a problem with the monitoring system for the high-voltage battery."

More information

KIA

Recalled Vehicles:

  • KIA Sportage 2023
  • KIA Soul 2023
  • KIA Niro 2023
  • KIA Telluride 2023

Recall Reason: Per Transport Canada, "on certain vehicles, the instrument cluster screen could remain blank when the vehicle is started. If this happens, you may not be able to see certain information about the vehicle, including the odometer, warnings, and malfunction tell-tale graphics."

More information

Volkswagen

Recalled Vehicle: Volkswagen ID.4 2021 and 2022

Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, water could leak into the door handle(s). If this happens, the door(s) could open unexpectedly while driving at speeds below 15 km/h," the recall warning states.

More information

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

