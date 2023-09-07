A Montreal Couple Won The Lotto Max & Became Millionaires On Their 25th Wedding Anniversary
Talk about the best anniversary gift ever!
The tradition of giving specific gifts for each anniversary milestone remains a meaningful way for couples to celebrate and commemorate their enduring love and commitment over the years. For a Montreal couple celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, silver would have been the symbolic material. However, rather than a shiny pair of cuff links or piece of jewellery — or perhaps in addition to these things — this couple received a million dollars.
Stéphane Vienneau and Maegan Judd of Montreal got the surprise of a lifetime after winning the Maxmillions prize of $1 million from the July 21 Lotto Max draw. Many of us dream of a day when we'll win the big bucks and be given a massive cheque for $1,000,000 and for Vienneau and Judd, that day came just in time for their wedding anniversary.
Celebrating 25 years together, the happy couple's win coincided with a pretty sweet landmark moment.
Loto-Québec said that the couple already have plans for what they will be doing with their new windfall. For starters, the duo would like to purchase a second home in New Brunswick, the province from which Vienneau's family hails. The newly minted millionaires will also be investing part of their winnings.
According to the crown corporation, the winning ticket was purchased at the Metro grocery store located at 1400, boul. Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal's Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough.
How much is a Lotto Max ticket?
The cost for one Lotto Max play, which is comprised of three selections of seven numbers from one to 50, is $5 per ticket.
How to play Lotto Max?
Those 18 and over can play online, using the mobile app or by purchasing a ticket at a Loto-Québec retailer where you can select your own numbers or opt for one or more selections randomly generated by the Loto-Quebec computer.
In order to win, you must get, in a single selection, three, four, five, six or seven numbers that are identical to those of the winning selection. The public (ages 18+) can also purchase one or more plays valid for more than one draw, too. In order to snag the Maxmillions prize, a selection of numbers is considered a winning selection if the ticket contains all seven numbers of the same single Maxmillions draw selection.
What is the Lotto Max jackpot?
The Lotto Max jackpot starts at $10,000,000, and if not won, increases at each draw for a maximum jackpot of $70,000,000. According to Loto-Quebec, Maxmillions (prizes of $1,000,000) are offered when the jackpot reaches $50,000,000.
What are the odds of winning the Lotto Max?
The odds of winning the jackpot and correctly selecting all seven numbers is 1 in nearly 33.3 million, per Loto-Quebec. The odds of winning a free play for a future draw, which requires three of your seven numbers to match the selection of winning numbers, is 1 in 8.5.