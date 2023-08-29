8 Government Of Canada Jobs That Don’t Require A Degree
Time to dust off those resumes!
If you've been eyeing a job with the Government of Canada then now just might be the best time to get that resume of yours ready. The federal government is currently looking to fill several roles across the country, with jobs in quebec among them. Oh, and you don't need a university degree to apply.
With positions available in a number of departments including Financial Institutions Canada, Health Canada, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Canadian Coast Guard, to name a few, there is a government job out there for everyone. The Government of Canada also has a number of job postings for students.
You would also be eligible for a slew of benefits for a number of roles. As an employee of the federal government, you could be entitled to a healthcare plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
Several roles have language requirements, require prior experience and require candidates to undergo a reliability and secret security clearance check. So, if you've got what the Government of Canada is looking for, then apply away.
Regional Protective Services Officer
Department: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Salary: $51,760 to $70,500
Location: Montreal, QC, Ottawa, ON, and Burnaby, BC
Job Description: Applicants for this role must be able and willing to monitor activities in support of access controls, as well as respond to emergency situations to ensure the protection of life, facility and property.
Candidates will also be responsible for ensuring the protection of CSIS property and the personal property of employees and visitors. In order to be eligible, applicants must have a high school diploma and four years of experience, as well as be able to work 12-hour shifts on a rotational basis and wear a uniform.
Call Centre Customer Service
Department: Canada Revenue Agency
Salary: $61,774 to $69,526
Location: Montreal, QC, and Shawinigan, QC
Job Description: Candidates will be assigned to the Quebec Regional Contact Centre and the Debt Management Call Centre on a full-time basis where they will be required to respond to a variety of enquiries or requests related to tax matters and perform various calculations to determine tax or CRA administered program requirements, elections, entitlements, or administrative relief. Applicants must also be willing to undergo a reliability status check.
Administrative Coordinator
Department: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Salary: $62,500 to $78,200
Location: Montreal, QC, Ottawa, ON, Toronto, ON, and Vancouver, BC
Job Description: As an administrative coordinator, you will assist the division in a variety of initiatives that include maintaining the directors’ calendar and managing emails, including tracking open actions, coordinating and scheduling travel arrangements, coordinating and participating in regular divisional meetings, preparing agendas and meeting minutes, as well as acting as the point of contact for other OSFI divisions and contracted external vendors. A secondary school diploma along with three years of experience is required.
Professional Buyers
Department: Public Services and Procurement Canada
Salary: $96,225 to $108,091
Location: Various locations across Canada
Job Description: Public Services and Procurement Canada is looking to fill a total of 20 positions in several cities across the country. This profession involves negotiating purchasing contracts, maintaining relations with suppliers and managing the purchasing process. Although no degree is necessary, candidates must have a minimum of five years experience in leading or completing contracting processes in a minimum of three of the following areas: assessment, planning, acquisitions, negotiations, bid evaluations, stakeholder consultation, contract management and close-out.
Those appointed will need to be good at communicating and making contacts. This position requires a DES or a combination of acceptable education, training or experience of at least five years. You must also be bilingual. To verify your skills, a written second language evaluation test will be required.
Intervention and Program Officer
Department: Canadian Coast Guard
Salary: $66,610 to $75,733
Location: Quebec, QC, Montreal, QC, Prescott, ON, Parry Sound, ON and Sarnia, ON
Job Description: The intervention and program officer will play a role in environmental response, vessels of concern and incident management. Applicants must have a secondary school diploma, and contact information for two references.
Certifications including maritime certification, search and rescue certification, and radio operator's certificate Maritime or higher are all considered an asset. Candidates must also undergo a reliability and secret level security clearance and be able and willing to work overtime, weekends and evenings, travel, and wear and maintain a uniform.
Workload Coordinator
Department: Public Services and Procurement Canada
Salary: $50,821 to $54,857
Location: Ottawa, ON, Winnipeg, MB, Charlottetown, PEI, and Moncton, NB
Job Description: The workload coordinator provides essential support to the Public Service Pay Centre by ensuring the effective and efficient completion of various administrative tasks including maintaining communication with your team over MS Teams to provide updates on tasks, monitoring various mailboxes, and Excel documents in order to retrieve required data. Knowledge of Microsoft Office is a must.
Payment Services Officer
Department: Services Canada
Salary: $60,424 to $67,582
Location: Various locations across Canada
Job Description: The payment services officer will be required to help clients regarding legislation, policy and procedures surrounding government benefits. There are various language requirements for this post, as well as a reliability status clearance check and a credit check. Applications must also be able and willing to work overtime as required and travel for training purposes.
Arena Operator/Outdoor Facility Maintainer
Department: Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services
Salary: $18.74 to $18.12 per hour
Location: Victoria, BC
Job Description: The arena operator will be responsible for providing quality services including driving the Zamboni, maintaining optimal ice conditions, and preparing and lining the baseball fields and other sports areas. Candidates must have a valid driver's license, a recreation facilities association ceritifcate and an updated CPR and first aid certification.
Experience operating and maintaining an ice rink and outdoor sports facilities is considered an asset. This role also includes benefits such as health, dental, vision, life insurance, disability insurance and accidental death and dismemberment coverage as well as a defined benefit pension plan and group savings plans.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.