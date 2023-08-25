7 Montreal Jobs For Students That Are Available Right Now & You Could Earn Over $40/Hour
It's that time of year again: back to school. As the semester kicks off, you might find yourself grabbing new books and school supplies. Maybe you're debating whether to drop that one class because it's at an inconvenient time, or the professor seems a tad intense. Perhaps the syllabus doesn't quite resonate with you. And on top of all of that, you're probably also on the hunt for a job.
I mean, how else can one be expected to dine out at Montreal's best restaurants, go on cute dates or take advantage of the many things to do across the city without some pocket change, y'know? Now, I get it. It's frustrating, it is. You have to study and work? Unfair. I know, but alas, I don't make the rules, I'm simply here to help you connect with viable employment opportunities so that you can enjoy studying, living and working in Montreal as much as possible.
With that being said, there are loads of Montreal jobs for students available right now and a handful of them pay pretty well, including one position that can pay up to $43 per hour. From roles in administration, tutoring, and research to open positions in education and recreational activities, here are nine jobs for students in Montreal worth checking out:
Secondary School Tutor
Company: SOS Prof Inc.
Salary: $20 to $43 per hour
Job Description: SOS Prof Inc. provides an average of five to 25 hours of work per week, depending on the applicant's availability. In order to be eligible, candidates must have a college or university-level academic background in the field in which they will be tutoring. The fields SOS Prof Inc. accepts are English, French, mathematics and science. Potential tutors must have a background working with children in Canada and have no legal constraints related to the job or any legal charges pending.
Survey Taker
Company: Ministère de la Sécurité Publique
Salary: $19.03 per hour
Job Description: The survey taker will be responsible for carrying out an initial analysis of reports received, as well as gathering relevant information to complement the investigation at hand. Candidates will also be required to support investigators and team leaders in their work. Applicants must be able and willing to work up to 14 hours per week during the school term.
Administrative Technician
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Salary: $21.37 per hour
Job Description: Candidates for this role will be responsible for two aspects of customer service for French language courses that will ensure the smooth running of administrative activities related to the organization of courses. The applicant will also be required to reference and refer immigrants who have applied to take MIFI French courses as well as manage the waiting list of admitted students, ensuring that they are referred to an educational establishment and assigned a course based on their French language skills. In order to be considered for this role, you must have a native level of spoken and written French.
Legal Technician
Company: Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP)
Salary: $19.21 per hour
Job Description: Candidates will be required to work in the various operations of the prosecutors' office to assist the administrative team in preparing files, as well as answer telephone calls, provide the required information and respond to requests for legal information. Applications must also support attorneys assigned to cases under appeal to the Superior Court, the Quebec Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court. Although no experience is necessary for this role, a diploma in human and legal techniques as well as a bachelor's in first-cycle law is considered an asset.
Daycare Educator
Company: Espace Famille Villeray
Salary: $17.70 to $24 per hour
Job Description: Candidates will be required to create and offer a climate of trust, understanding and encouragement conducive to children's learning and relaxation all while meeting children's needs by promoting educational and psychomotor activities while ensuring a safe and caring daycare environment. Applicants must have a DEC in childcare or another relevant field and be able to express themselves in French. The job would require candidates to work Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
Administrative Clerk
Company: Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS)
Salary: $18.02 per hour
Job Description: Under the authority of the Director of Origins Research, candidates will be responsible for compiling an inventory of the laws, regulations, protocols, etc. of the various countries of origin and host countries with regard to the provisions of the Act respecting the reform of family law as regards filiation and amending the Civil Code as regards personality rights and civil status, in the area of origins research. Students must be able to work up to 14 hours a week and have a native level of written and spoken French in order to be elegible for this role.
Office Administrative Assistant
Company: Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation
Salary: $19.97 per hour
Job Description: Candidates will be required to produce and revise various documents, including economic analysis notes on various subjects or initiatives by economic partners presented to the authorities as well as circulate departmental memos and administrative directives (e.g. flexitime) from the TBS and other central agencies. In order to apply, applicants must send an up-to-date C.V., proof of full-time school enrolment for the autumn term of 2023 and their residential address during the term.
Swimming Instructor
Company: Sports Montreal Inc.
Salary: $19.74 per hour
Job Description: Applications must be able and willing to welcome participants and provide an excellent customer experience by organizing, planning, and leading group activities for the entire duration of the swimming session, all while setting realistic objectives according to the level being taught. Per the job listing, this offer is subject to a recognized professional qualification outside the school or university network: (certificates, permits, courses, membership of a professional order or association.) In order to be eligible, candidates must have a high level of spoken and written French and a basic level of spoken and written English.
Worker's Compensation Officer
Company: Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ)
Salary: $20.97 per hour
Job Description: The student's duties will include processing mail in the compensation officer channels (payment of general expenses, physiotherapy expenses, occupational therapy, medical reports); authorizing initial physiotherapy or occupational therapy treatments, as well as processing reports on return to work and transmitting certain letters relating to medical expertise or any other document in the file. In order to be considered for this role, a high level of written and spoken French is necessary.
