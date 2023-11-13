These Bars Are Hosting Epic Watch Parties During 6 Habs Games Starting This Month
Some former players will even be there!
Whether you live in Montreal, Drummondville, Varennes or Sherbrooke, the Molson Zone Party is back with fun activities planned during six Canadiens games starting this month.
There's nothing like getting together with other fans over a cold Molson Export, enjoying the excitement of the games at a fraction of the ticket cost, and cheering on the team's bright new talent as they wow crowds across Quebec.
From November to February, stop by one of these events for trivia, special guests and prizes. Plus, a DJ will keep the vibe up, spinning hits before, during breaks and after the game.
Centre Bell.Courtesy of Laurie Bergeron
As soon as you walk into the bar, you'll get to try your luck at the Molson Ex x Habs prediction chart by writing down who you see winning the game. Successfully predict the outcome, and you could win a fabulous prize, like tickets to the Bell Centre or a jersey.
As for games, the Molson promotions team will be on hand to put your knowledge to the test with trivia before the match to find the Molson Trivia Champion. You can also play bingo by marking your card throughout the game. To top it all off, you'll get to rub shoulders with two former players at each event.
Interested? Here's what you need to know so that you don't miss out on the action:
Montreal
- What: Canadiens vs Red Wings
- When: Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m.
- Address: Resto-Pub 100 Génie - 530, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
- What: Canadiens vs Senators
- When: Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
- Address: Resto-Bar La Maisonnée - 5385, av. Gatineau, Montreal, QC
- What: Canadiens vs Panthers
- When: Thursday, February 29 at 7 p.m.
- Address: Pub Epoxy - 4210, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Drummondville
- What: Canadiens vs Bruins
- When: Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m.
- Address: Brasserie du Boulevard - 505, rue Celanese, Drummondville, QC
Varennes
- What: Canadiens vs Rangers
- When: Thursday, February 15 at 7 p.m
- Address: L'Étoile du Match - 1629 QC-132, local 1, Varennes, QC
Sherbrooke
- What: Canadiens vs Penguins
- When: Thursday, February 22 at 7 p.m.
- Address: Chez Stanley Resto-Bar - 1180, rue King E., Sherbrooke, QC
Dates and locations of the Molson Zone Party.Courtesy of Molson
If you wait impatiently each year for the hockey season to start and you're the type of person who listens to games in your car out of superstition, check out one (or more) of these bars soon.
You'll get to enjoy the game in a unique atmosphere and try your luck at winning one-of-a-kind prizes!
To learn more about the Molson Zone Party, check out their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.