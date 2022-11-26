Health Canada Just Recalled This Chocolate Snack Product That Was Sold In Quebec
Check your pantry! ⚠️
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently recalling a chocolate snack product due to an undeclared ingredient.
The class one recall was triggered by CFIA test results on November 25, 2022, and involves the following product:
- Lebby Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks | 99 g | Best By: 12 Dec 2023 & 20 Jan 2023
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting an investigation and is verifying that the recalled food product is being removed from the marketplace, which the federal health department states can "lead to the recall of other products."
It is best to check if you have the recalled product, if so, Health Canada recommends not serving, using or distributing the dark chocolate chickpea snack. In fact, it's urged that you toss it away or return it to the point of purchase.
"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," the CFIA says.
As of November 25, there have been no reported reactions linked to the consumption of the recalled food item. Health Canada advises the public to report any and all food complaints or concerns to the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec.
