Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
health canada

Health Canada Has Recalled A Cheese Sold In Quebec Because It Might Contain Plastic

Check your refrigerators!

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Soft cheese aisle at a grocery store in Toronto, Canada.

Soft cheese aisle at a grocery store in Toronto, Canada.

Mihai Andritoiu | Dreamstime

Several Health Canada/Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) dairy recalls have hit Quebec in recent weeks. Some cheese products were removed from the marketplace due to possible Listeria and E. coli contaminations. Now, yet another dairy item is being removed from shelves, this time due to an "extraneous material."

The CFIA has issued a class two recall for Lactaid brand cottage cheese. The recall was flagged on November 16, 2022, by Mehadrin Milk Products Inc. Here are the details to look out for:

  • Lactaid 4% Milkfat Min. Cottage Cheese | 453 g | Best Before Oct 24, 2022, to Dec 12, 2022
According to Health Canada, the affected product is being recalled "due to plastic." It has been sold in both Quebec and Ontario.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recommending consumers not use, sell, serve, or distribute the affected product. If you are in possession of the recalled Lactaid brand cottage cheese, the CFIA suggests tossing it out right away or returning it to the point of purchase.

No illness or injury connected to the item has been reported to the CFIA as of November 16. Health Canada advises the public to report any and all food complaints or concerns to the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Associate Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...