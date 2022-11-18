Health Canada Has Recalled A Cheese Sold In Quebec Because It Might Contain Plastic
Check your refrigerators!
Several Health Canada/Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) dairy recalls have hit Quebec in recent weeks. Some cheese products were removed from the marketplace due to possible Listeria and E. coli contaminations. Now, yet another dairy item is being removed from shelves, this time due to an "extraneous material."
The CFIA has issued a class two recall for Lactaid brand cottage cheese. The recall was flagged on November 16, 2022, by Mehadrin Milk Products Inc. Here are the details to look out for:
- Lactaid 4% Milkfat Min. Cottage Cheese | 453 g | Best Before Oct 24, 2022, to Dec 12, 2022
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recommending consumers not use, sell, serve, or distribute the affected product. If you are in possession of the recalled Lactaid brand cottage cheese, the CFIA suggests tossing it out right away or returning it to the point of purchase.
No illness or injury connected to the item has been reported to the CFIA as of November 16. Health Canada advises the public to report any and all food complaints or concerns to the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec.
