Health Canada Just Recalled A Cheese Sold In Quebec Due To Microbial Contamination
Check your refrigerator!
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
5h
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled yet another cheese from the marketplace due to microbial contamination. The class one recall was flagged on December 8, 2022, and was triggered by CFIA test results.
Here are the product details to look out for:
- Igor Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese | 350 g | Best Before: February 1, 2023.
According to Health Canada, the affected product is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. It has been sold in both Quebec and Ontario.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recommending that consumers not use, sell, distribute or serve the recalled item. If you are in possession of the recalled Igor brand cheese, the CFIA suggests throwing it away immediately or returning it to the point of purchase.
Although there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product as of December 8, Health Canada is warning of the possible side effects accompanied by Listeria contamination.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," the department said.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could result in the recall of further food items. The CFIA is also verifying that the recalled cheese is being properly removed from the marketplace.
Health Canada advises the public to report any and all food complaints or concerns to the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec.
