Here's How Much Your Quebec Rent Could Go Up In 2023
The housing authority has released its recommendations and it's not looking pretty.
Rent, like the price of everything else, is probably going to increase for many Quebecers. The province's housing authority has released its breakdown of costs landlords should weigh when determining rent in 2023. Tenants' actual rent adjustments will vary. Landlords can make changes based on their own situations. And renters have a right to contest those changes.
But following its 2023 guidelines, the Tribunal administratif du logement (TAL) says a tenant in a hypothetical $1,000/month unheated apartment could see their rent increase by 2.3%. A hypothetical 5% municipal tax increase could mean a rent hike of more like 2.9%
Tenants in heated apartments of the same current cost could see even bigger increases, depending on their heat source: 2.8% for electric heating, 4.5% for gas and 7.3% for oil. With a 5% municipal tax increase, those increases would be 3.4%, 5.2% and 8%, respectively.
The TAL granted an average rent increase of 3.1% in cases brought before it in 2022, excluding considerations of "capital expenditures," or property investments. Including capital expenditures, the average increase was 4%.
In 2021, the average granted increase was 1.4% excluding capital expenditures and 3% including capital expenditures.
The housing authority has an online tool for landlords to calculate rent changes based on its 2023 guidelines.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.