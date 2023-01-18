Quebec's Minimum Wage Is Rising On May 1
That means an extra $1/hour.
The minimum wage in Quebec is going up by one dollar. As of May 1, the lowest-paid workers in the province will make at least $15.25 an hour.
That means around $2,000 more annual pay for minimum wage workers who are on the clock for 40 hours a week. The move also impacts employees who receive tips, boosting their base pay by 80 cents, up to $12.20.
The move, announced by Labour Minister Jean Boulet on January 18, will apply to 298,900 employees across the province.
\u201cCette hausse historique du #SM, combin\u00e9e \u00e0 notre robuste filet social et aux g\u00e9n\u00e9reuses mesures fiscales annonc\u00e9es par notre gouvernement, vise \u00e0 soutenir les personnes \u00e0 faible revenu, et ce, sans nuire \u00e0 la comp\u00e9titivit\u00e9 des entreprises.\u201d— Jean Boulet (@Jean Boulet) 1674076153
Last December, Premier François Legault responded to a Québec Solidaire proposal to raise the minimum wage to $18 per hour, saying it would be akin to performing "magic."
He claimed a higher minimum wage would make it difficult for some businesses to pay workers a higher wage and still stay afloat. Legault explained that the CAQ government adjusts the minimum wage to approximately 50% of the province's average wage.
"We needed $15 five years ago, it's not a viable wage today," Québec Solidaire MNA Alexandre Leduc wrote in a statement last May when low-wage earners got a 75-cent boost to $14.25/hour.
\u201cC'est "Retour vers le futur" que propose la CAQ: un salaire minimum \u00e0 15$ l'heure, on demandait \u00e7a en 2016! En 2023, avec l'inflation qui frappe de plein fouet, c'est 18$ l'heure minimum qu'il faut pour vivre dignement au Qu\u00e9bec. Quelle d\u00e9cision id\u00e9ologique. #polqc\u201d— Alexandre Leduc (@Alexandre Leduc) 1674077036
Studies by Montreal's Institut de recherche et d’informations socioéconomiques (IRIS), dating back to 2020, indicate that "earning $15 an hour full time is still far from a sustainable income in many Quebec cities."
The most recent 2022 IRIS report shows one in five Quebecers lives "below the viable income threshold." The Institute concluded that a living wage — the minimum income needed for a person to meet their basic needs — is at least $18/hour in the current economy.
Since then, inflation skyrocketed further, driving living costs up and pushing many Quebecers to extreme money-saving tactics.
"A minimum wage of $15 an hour, we were asking for that in 2016!" Leduc tweeted on Wednesday, in response to the government's minimum wage announcement.
"In 2023, with inflation hitting hard, it's $18 per hour minimum needed to live with dignity in Quebec," he said.