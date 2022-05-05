How Much You Need To Make To Live 'With Dignity' In 7 Quebec Cities
The after-tax income you need to live comfortably out of poverty.
A new report breaks down "livable income" thresholds in seven Quebec cities. The study from the Institut de recherche et d’informations socioéconomiques (IRIS) examined the cost of living in Gatineau, Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay, Sept-Îles, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières to determine how much money a household would need after taxes in 2022 to live both above the poverty line and "with dignity" in each urban area.
The IRIS calculated livable incomes for three types of households: a person living alone, a couple with one child in publicly subsidized daycare (a CPE), and a couple with two children in a CPE.
Here's the institute's breakdown by city:
Gatineau
- person living alone: $29,593
- couple, one child in daycare: $42,548
- couple, two children in daycare: $65,743
Montreal
- person living alone: $29,577
- couple, one child in daycare: $41,692
- couple, two children in daycare: $65,033
Quebec City
- person living alone: $28,967
- couple, one child in daycare: $41,225
- couple, two children in daycare: $64,358
Saguenay
- person living alone: $25,128
- couple, one child in daycare: $46,146
- couple, two children in daycare: $61,662
Sept-Îles
- person living alone: $34,814
- couple, one child in daycare: $47,339
- couple, two children in daycare: $70,322
Sherbrooke
- person living alone: $26,299
- couple, one child in daycare: $38,731
- couple, two children in daycare: $62,131
Trois-Rivières
- person living alone: $25,463
- couple, one child in daycare: $37,869
- couple, two children in daycare: $61,385