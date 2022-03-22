Quebec Will Give $500 To Every Adult Making $100,000/Year Or Less
Revenu Québec might be sending you some money.
Quebec is set to give $500 to adult residents with an income of less than $100,000/year. The government says 6.4 million people will benefit from the payment, which will be made automatically through Revenu Québec.
The announcement is part of the 2022-203 budget presentation by Finance Minister Eric Girard.
In a press release, the government said the payment is meant to help offset the effect of record inflation driven by rising food, gas and housing costs.
Afin d\u2019aider les Qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois \u00e0 faire face \u00e0 la hausse du co\u00fbt de la vie, j\u2019annonce le versement d\u2019un montant ponctuel de 500 $ aux adultes ayant un revenu de 100 000 $ ou moins. Un couple admissible pourra ainsi b\u00e9n\u00e9ficier d\u2019une aide de 1 000 $.\n\n#budgetQc2022pic.twitter.com/ymkX0X3q9I— Eric Girard (@Eric Girard) 1647979859
In a statement, Girard said the measure is possible thanks to the province's economic bounceback.
"The remarkable performance of our economy is reflected in our budgetary situation, which continues to improve, allowing us to help Quebecers cope with the significant increase in the cost of living observed in recent months by providing them with a quick one-time payment."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.