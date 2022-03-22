Trending Topics

Quebec Will Give $500 To Every Adult Making $100,000/Year Or Less

Revenu Québec might be sending you some money.

Quebec flag waving against a blue sky.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec is set to give $500 to adult residents with an income of less than $100,000/year. The government says 6.4 million people will benefit from the payment, which will be made automatically through Revenu Québec.

The announcement is part of the 2022-203 budget presentation by Finance Minister Eric Girard.

In a press release, the government said the payment is meant to help offset the effect of record inflation driven by rising food, gas and housing costs.

In a statement, Girard said the measure is possible thanks to the province's economic bounceback.

"The remarkable performance of our economy is reflected in our budgetary situation, which continues to improve, allowing us to help Quebecers cope with the significant increase in the cost of living observed in recent months by providing them with a quick one-time payment."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

