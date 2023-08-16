3 Things You Need To Know To Land A Stable, Good-Paying Job At National Bank
Are you unemployed or looking for a career change? Don't fret, you're not alone.
If customer service is your thing, working at National Bank gives you the chance to grow your career in an exciting and challenging environment.
Not only do call centre employees earn a competitive salary, but they also enjoy many great benefits.
For example, some positions reimburse your tuition, have a community involvement program or offer 24/7 virtual healthcare services.
Plus, there's even a virtual sleep clinic to help you better manage your nights and improve your overall health.
You'll also enjoy a comprehensive well-being program that includes flexible group insurance, pension and stock-purchase plans and preferential banking services.
You don't necessarily need a degree in finance
A person in a black suit jacket working on a tablet.
Your empathy, interpersonal skills and interest in finance pay dividends (pardon the pun) as a call centre agent. Once hired, you'll receive training that'll give you all the skills you need to succeed — and you'll get paid for it.
Take Yassine: He joined National Bank over a year ago with no finance degree and was able to join the team and further his career within the organization.
With the collaboration and support of his skilled colleagues, Yassine has learned so much already and is still growing in his role. The continuous learning opportunities at National Bank allow him to manage his finances and investments independently.
Your outgoing personality is an advantage
Two colleagues point at a computer screen.
Call centre agents are empathetic and provide relevant financial advice and support using digital tools to have a positive impact on the lives of their clients.
You get to interact with others throughout your day and work closely with clients and colleagues in a supportive and motivational atmosphere.
Working at a call centre is much more than just a job — it means joining a professional family.
Helping people reach their financial goals — like travelling, buying their first home or preparing for retirement — is an essential mission in which you can play a major role.
You get to work together in an environment where your opinion matters and where everyone has the chance to grow while providing clients with high-quality services.
National Bank has a new & innovative job hub
People touching and pointing at a computer.
Do you browse employment sites but find it super tedious to unearth that hidden gem of an opportunity among a bunch of irrelevant job ads?
Well, National Bank offers a personalized recruiting experience, showing you available positions that match your profile.
Take advantage of this feature to find the opportunities that suit you best.
What are you waiting for? Join National Bank's community of talented individuals and open the door to a promising future.
Just by signing up, you increase your chances of being spotted by employers for your potential, even without applying for specific positions.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Québec.