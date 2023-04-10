montreal weather

The Montreal Weather Forecast Shows 3 Days Of 20+ C Temperatures This Week — Rejoice!

Looks like we've turned a corner. ☀️

The Grande Roue de Montréal on a spring day.

Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime

The April 5 ice storm may have been winter's final outburst — at least we can hope. Environment Canada's Montreal weather forecast for the week of April 10 shows temperatures peaking at 20 C or above on three days in a row: Thursday, April 13, Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15 — just in time for the scheduled launch of the 2023 BIXI season.

Perhaps more exciting is that nighttime lows aren't forecast to dip below 6 C. On Thursday night, temperatures might remain in the double-digit positives.

The rest of the week doesn't look so bad, either.

EnviroCan predicts sunny skies and highs of 15 C and 13 C on Monday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 11, respectively.

Wednesday, April 12, could be the coldest day of the week; the federal weather department predicts clouds a high of 10 C.

Rain could follow those three days of sun and warm temperatures, starting Saturday night, with what EnviroCan so far predicts is a 40% chance of showers, and continuing Sunday.

The Weather Network's seven-day outlook is similar, though minus the weekend rain. It forecasts one extra day of sun on Sunday with a high of 19 C.

TWN's humidex forecast offers perhaps more reason to rejoice: summery "feels like" temps of 24 on Thursday and Saturday.

That warmth may be a welcome break for a city still reeling from the effects of last week's ice storm, which left hundreds of thousands without power.

As of 9:45 a.m. Monday, Hydro-Québec was still working to restore electricity to over 36,000 customers provincewide, including 23,000 in Montreal, alone.

