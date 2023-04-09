Hydro-Québec Confirms Nearly 80,000 Customers Across Montreal Still Don't Have Power
There are over 1,200 interruptions across the city.
This long weekend is feeling much longer for thousands of people who are still without power across the Island of Montreal. Hydro-Québec confirmed that as of Sunday, April 9 at 10:30 a.m., nearly 80,000 residents across Montreal do not have any power.
Hydro-Québec says that there are a total of 1,248 interruptions across the city — affecting 79,536 customers who remain without any electricity. Similarly, Laval has a total of 316 service interruptions affecting almost 7,000 people out of 198,580.
Hydro-Québec stated that an estimated 1.1 million customers were without power at the peak of the event on Thursday morning caused by the intense ice storm.
The corporation shared that their goal was to restore power to a million residents by Sunday night — meaning many will be unable to celebrate Easter or take full advantage of the long weekend.
"We realize that the situation is difficult and that many have been without power for a long period of time. Rest assured that we are doing everything possible to restore service as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience," Hydro said.
Both Valérie Plante and François Legault shared Easter messages across their socials — taking the opportunity to also shed light on those who are still without power.
\u201cJoyeuses P\u00e2ques tout le monde! Profitez de ce moment pour passer du temps avec votre famille et vos proches. \n\nJ\u2019ai \u00e9galement une pens\u00e9e pour les gens qui n\u2019ont toujours pas de courant. N\u2019h\u00e9sitez pas \u00e0 faire appel aux services offerts.\u201d— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1681041602
"Happy Easter everyone! Enjoy this time to spend time with your family and loved ones. My thoughts are also with the people who still don't have power. Don't hesitate to call on the available services," the premier tweeted out.
\u201cJoyeuses P\u00e2ques \u00e0 toute la population! \ud83d\udc23\n\nAvec les pannes d'\u00e9lectricit\u00e9, plusieurs Montr\u00e9alais(-es) ne c\u00e9l\u00e9breront pas la f\u00eate de P\u00e2ques comme ils l\u2019auraient voulu. J\u2019esp\u00e8re que vous pourrez quand m\u00eame c\u00e9l\u00e9brer et appr\u00e9cier les moments de bonheur avec vos proches. \ud83d\udc9b\n\n#polmtl\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1681041601
"Happy Easter to everyone! With the power outages, many Montrealers won't be celebrating Easter as they would have liked. I hope you can still celebrate and enjoy the happy moments with your loved ones," Plante wrote.
Hydro-Québec will continue to update its figures every 15 minutes and residents can refer to the power outages map for more information.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.