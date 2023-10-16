I Compared Subway & Dagwoods Classic Sandwiches — One Sub Reigned Supreme
Sometimes size really does matter! 🥖
If you're a sandwich enthusiast, you're likely familiar with the two titans of the sub scene in Canada: Subway and Dagwoods. These two beloved chains have been slinging classic subs for years, each with its own loyal following. But which one truly stacks up as the best in the game? That's the very question I set out to answer.
With Subway's global reach and familiar "Eat Fresh" slogan, and Dagwoods' reputation for hearty, piled-high creations, these giants dominate the Canadian sandwich world.
In this epic sandwich showdown, I decided to order two of the same (or the most similar) sandwiches from both Subway and Dagwoods: the grilled chicken and cold-cut sandwich. Despite Dagwoods being solely a Quebec chain, its fanbase is certainly devoted enough to give Subway a run for its money.
I ordered the "small" from Dagwoods and a six-inch sub from Subway all with the same exact toppings including tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, pickles, black olives and green pepper. Additionally, both subs had the same sauce — the grilled chicken sandwich was dressed in mayo and mustard, while the cold-cut got the house dressing from each fast food chain.
I then compared the flavours, ingredients, and prices to see which of the two came out on top.
So, which sandwich chain does the best classic sub? Let's find out.
The Sandwich Overview
Sandwiches from Dagwoods and Subway.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Right off the bat, I immediately took note of how the Dagwoods "small" size is much larger compared to Subway's six-inch option. While it isn't a staggering difference, you definitely get more sandwich at Dagwoods, making it clear that in this very case, size really does matter.
The packaging is also very similar. Sure, Dagwoods opts for a brown bag, while Subway keeps things simple with all-white to-go packaging. Nevertheless, both use an abundance of green writing and are wrapped practically the same.
But how do they both taste?
The Grilled Chicken Sandwich
The grilled chicken sandwich from Subway and Dagwoods.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
When it came to the grilled chicken sandwich, I was surprised to discover that Dagwoods uses sliced chicken while Subway uses an actual slab of grilled meat. Despite allegations claiming Subway doesn't even use real chicken, the fast food chain was quick to nip that in the bud. "Our chicken is and has always been 100% real chicken. In response to these baseless allegations, we had two independent labs, one in the US and one in Canada, test our Canadian chicken products," Subway said.
With the "is it really even chicken?" debate out of the way, I got to tasting both sandwiches. The Dagwoods chicken option offered a fresh take on the protein-filled sub with the ingredients mixing exceptionally well together. Not to mention the mustard and mayo didn't overpower the sandwich at all, which cannot be said for Subway.
The Subway six-inch grilled chicken sandwich was disappointing. The bread was a bit tougher (despite being purchased after having ordered at Dagwoods) and there was far too much sauce, so much so that it was practically dripping down my fingers at one point.
Considering the Dagwoods chicken sandwich was less messy and offered a fresher taste, it was easily the winner among the two.
The Cold Cut Sandwich
The cold-cut sandwich from Subway and Dagwoods.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
I ordered the Subway cold-cut sandwich made up of Black Forest ham, Genoa salami and bologna along with Subway house dressing. I then ordered (or tried to at least) the exact same thing at Dagwoods, except the sandwich included mortadella in lieu of bologna.
Also made with its very own house dressing, the Dagwoods cold-cut sandwich was a bit greasier and saltier than I would have enjoyed. The bread was fresh, and the toppings also blended well with the meat. However, I couldn't get past the saltiness. While I thought it was the house dressing at first, turns out the meat was giving off far too much of a sodium taste, taking away from the overall sandwich experience.
As for Subway, the cold cut was just alright. The sauce was easily the best part, which says a lot considering it's the last thing that gets put onto the sandwich. Although it tasted better than the Dagwoods sandwich, Subway's cold cut still fell a little flat. There wasn't enough meat compared to the toppings inside, and even with a smaller amount of protein, the cold-cut meats also tasted too salty.
Sandwich Prices
Sandwiches from Dagwoods and Subway.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Alright, let's take a look at the prices. When it comes to the grilled chicken sandwich, Subway's six-inch option costs $8.69, while the Dagwoods sandwich costs $9.67. However, it's important to remember that you do get nearly two extra inches from Dagwoods, so it pretty much comes to the same thing.
As for the cold-cut sandwich, Subway's six-inch choice costs $6.19, while the Dagwoods sandwich came up to a total of $9.12. Although the $0.98 difference in cost between the chicken sandwiches makes sense, the nearly $3.00 difference between the cold-cut options had me confused. Sure, you're getting a bit more with Dagwoods, but not $3.00 worth more.
For those looking to save money while still getting a filling meal, Subway may be your best bet. However, it entirely depends on the sandwich you order.
The winner is…
Sandwiches from Dagwoods.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
By the crust of its bread, Dagwoods wins this one.
Although its price point is slightly higher than Subway, Dagwoods offers a bit more freshness compared to Subway, particularly in the bread department. When your slogan is quite literally "Eat Fresh" you expect everything to be fresh, including the bread, and that simply wasn't the case with either Subway sandwich. As for Dagwoods, the slogan "Fresh & Delicious," isn't entirely true either, at least not for the "delicious" part.
Not to mention, Subway fell flat both times. While the Subway sandwiches were entirely edible and the taste was by no means horrible, the excessive amount of sauce, tough bread and imbalance of protein to toppings ratio put Dogwoods in the lead. Sorry, Subway.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.