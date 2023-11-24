I Compared Subway's Breakfast Sandwich To McDonald's & There Was No Competition
Is there anything better than a sausage, egg McMuffin?
Let's make one thing clear: there's nothing better than a classic sausage, egg and cheese on an English muffin. Better yet, there is nothing better than a classic sausage, egg and cheese from a fast food restaurant, especially those times when a breakfast sandwich touches your soul in ways no other food could.
While McDonald's popularized the fast food breakfast sandwich, loads of other eateries including Tim Hortons, Wendy's, A&W and Starbucks have jumped on the breakfast sandwich bandwagon, but it seems as if McDonald's always took the win when it came to which brekky sandwich was the best.
Now, I thought I'd tried every fast food breakfast sandwich available in Quebec, and alas…I was wrong. Turns out, Subway offers a breakfast menu and just so happens to have a ham, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich.
I didn't hesitate to give the Subway breakfast sandwich a try and see how it compares to McDonald's sausage, egg McMuffin.
I took into consideration presentation, flavour, and of course, cost to determine whether the Subway sandwich holds a candle to that of McDonald's, and with the McMuffin reigning supreme, I immediately had my doubts about whether Subway even stood a chance.
So, did it? Let's find out.
Subway Breakfast Sandwich Overview
The breakfast sandwich from Subway.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
At first glance, I immediately grew worried for Subway, considering the sandwich looked like something I would've packed for breakfast in the morning and had forgotten about until the next night.
Now, while I totalled judged the
book sandwich by its cover bread, I did want to give it a fair chance when it came to its taste. However. I couldn't get past the fact that it was served on a sweet bread-like bun rather than a traditional English muffin, which instantly made things more interesting.
As for the cost, $5.79 for one of these sandwiches seems a bit pricey, but heck, maybe it tastes like the best breakfast sandwich ever.
Subway Breakfast Sandwich Taste Test
The breakfast sandwich from Subway.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
It did not. The Subway breakfast sandwich did not taste anything close to that of the best breakfast sandwich ever. In fact, it was a pitiful attempt at a breakfast sandwich, even by fast food standards.
While I did enjoy the subtle sweetness of the bread, that was pretty much it. The ham was…cold, while the egg was, in fact, hot, but that's the only redeeming quality the egg had. Sorry, but the microwaved egg simply wasn't it. The taste of a microwaved egg hits totally different than one cooked on a grill. As for the cheese, there was hardly any, and it was white cheese rather than the classic American yellow.
For nearly six bucks, it'd say this is an embarrassment to the breakfast sandwich community. McDonald's, Tim Hortons and A&W have paved the way for breakfast sandwiches and Subway comes in and does this? How dare they.
Score: 2/5
McDonalds Breakfast Sandwich Takes The Win
The McDonald's McMuffin. Right: The Subway breakfast sandwich.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
So, it appears as if McDonald's breakfast sandwich remains the superior fast food breakfast sandwich and rightfully so. The crispiness of the English muffin, along with the saltiness of the sausage and the freshly cooked egg with a generous layer of American cheese.
The sausage, egg and cheese McMuffin is unequivocally the best breakfast sandwich ever. And that is a hill I am totally worth dying on.
Score: 5/5
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- I Compared Subway & Dagwoods Classic Sandwiches — One Sub Reigned Supreme ›
- I Tried The Chicken Sandwich From A&W, McDonald's & KFC — One Was A Clear Winner ›
- I Compared Wendy’s New Breakfast Sandwich To Starbucks & McDonald’s — One Was A Clear Winner ›
- I Tried The Breakfast Sandwich From A&W, McDonald's & Tim Hortons — One Was A Clear Winner ›