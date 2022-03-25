6 Montreal Restaurants For When You Just Need A Damn Good Sandwich
Who doesn't love a good sandwich? 🥖😍
Let's be real — there's nothing quite as satisfying as a perfect sandwich. The bread. The toppings (or the shtuff as I like to call it). The way it all comes together in one beautiful bite.
Even something as simple as a sandwich is given the Montreal passion and love for food to make some mouth-watering creations.
If you've been trying to satisfy a craving or if you're just having one of those days where a damn good sandwich would really do some good, then check out some of these must-try Montreal sandwich spots.
Tran Cantine
Address: 4690, rue Notre-Dame St O., Montreal, QC & 7061, rue Alexandra, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Tran Cantine is a Vietnamese resto that opened up back in 2017 and offers up some of the best Banh mi sandwiches you'll ever have.
They let you choose between your choice of chicken, pork, or beef, and you can even spice things up a bit by adding an egg on top. With two locations, there's no reason not to dive into this succulent sandwich goodness.
Baguette Brochette
Address: 3800, rue Saint Denis, Montreal, QC; 3491, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Baguette Brochette combines the classic French sandwich with the flavours and traditions of Northern Africa. Its first location in the Plateau was such a success that its second location in Saint Henri is just as popular. Be sure to try some homemade juices and other traditional treats while you're there, too.
Smoked Meat Pete
Address: 283, 1er Rue, L'Île-Perrot, QC
Why You Need To Go: The first thing that comes to mind when someone talks about a sandwich is Montreal smoked meat. And while Schwartz's might be a delish choice, there are so many other great places, like Smoked Meat Pete in L'Île-Perrot.
The iconic establishment serves up a simple platter of smoked meat sandwich and french fries with out-of-this-world coleslaw and of course a pickle! The restaurant also has live music to enjoy during your visit, making it one you won't forget.
La Panzeria
Address: 4084, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Offering up a selection of traditional Italian sandwiches with a twist, La Panzeria in the Plateau is easily one of the most popular spots in the neighbourhood for a damn good sandwich.
These creations are incredibly creative and made with mouth-watering ingredients including the most perfect bread — which is truly the key to a great sandwich. With a delectable menu to choose from, you won't leave disappointed.
BOSSA
Address: 4354, rue Wellington, Verdun, QC
Why You Need To Go: Over in Verdun, you'll find this delicious place for sandwiches and other ready-to-eat meals. Family-run and a true part of the community, BOSSA is the epitome of the mom-and-pop shops that make up the fabric of the Montreal food scene.
Now, with a new location in Rosemont, BOSSA is easily taking over. With delish choices such as their chicken parm, porchetta, or meatball sandwiches, you'll feel as if you're eating in the heart of Sicily.
Jack Le Coq
Address: 4501, rue Wellington, Verdun, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is easily one of the best places to go when you're craving a fried chicken sandwich. The perfect mix of crispy and tender, Jack Le Coq doesn't mess around. Located in Verdun, the restaurant offers up a total of eight fried chicken sandwiches, including the Jack Honey, Jack Buffalo, Jack Chicken BLT, and even a vegan option, the Jack Veganoman.