6 Of The Weirdest, Most Random Sandwiches You Can Get In Montreal
They'll make regular bread seem boring.
Sandwiches are the bread and butter of many Montreal restaurants — often a culinary ad-lib of filling between slabs of brown or white (bagels or baguettes for those with discriminating taste). But some local eateries are experimenting with alternate ways of making the classic lunch item.
Maybe club sandos don't always work best on toast and sometimes grilled cheeses can use a touch of sweetness. These unconventional sandwiches are the best thing since sliced bread, and they don't even use any:
Grilled Cheese Donut
The grilled cheese donut at SoLIT Café. Right: People dine under the 'orange grove' ceiling.
@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram, @solitcafe | Instagram
Where: SoLIT Café, 2030, rue Mansfield
Reason to try: SoLIT Café is known for serving smooth coffees under a charming 'orange grove' ceiling, but the menu also has an unexpected pairing: donuts and cheese. Hidden among diverse salad and sandwich options is the grilled cheese donut. The café stuffs artisanal maple donuts from Leche Desserts with cheddar cheese and bakes them in the dessert. The resulting sandwich is warm and crispy outside, sweet and savoury on the inside (with some bite thanks to the aged cheddar) and makes for a quick, delectable snack, served on a cute platter.
'Scone'wich
Where: Olive & Gourmando, 351, rue Saint-Paul St O.
Reason to try: This rustic destination in Old Montreal serves the ultimate sandwich for a mid-day snack, layering meat and cheese between a sliced scone. Ingredients in the so-called 'sconewich' vary every season, but one mainstay is the buttermilk biscuit topped with cultured butter, aged cheddar, natural ham and homemade jam. It's an appetizing sight to behold, but just wait until you actually bite in.
Maison Oflore
Where: Maison Oflore, 511, ave Duluth Est
Reason to try: It turns out you don't need a fork and knife to tackle chicken and waffles, or any kind of waffle-based dish after all — you can use your hands. This Plateau resto serves up sandwiches between two fluffy Belgian waffles. Your savoury sando options are covered, including ham and swiss, smoked salmon and avocado/tomato.
Club Sandwich Sushi
Where: Le Dept Sushi, 288, ave Laurier O.
Reason to try: If a regular roll of sushi rarely feels like enough, you can always upgrade to 'sandwich' size. The 'club sandwich' from this Mile End eatery features tempura shrimp and scallops, crabstick, avocado spicy mayo and unagi sauce wrapped in soy paper. Not only is the maki made well, but you can get it to go in artful, sustainable packaging that's kind of like a bento box.
Big Nan
@capitainesandwich | Instagram
Where: Capitaine Sandwich, 4050, rue de Bullion
Reason to try: Regular sliced bread? This Plateau staple was having naan of it. Instead, they created the 'Big Nan' wrapping meat in soft, oven-baked flatbread.
Super Pac Mac
Where: La Belle & La Boeuf, 1620, rue Sainte-Catherine St O.
Reason to try: The bread substitute on this burger is a whole other meal. The patty is placed between two thick portions of fried mac n' cheese, along with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, more mac 'n cheese, caramelized onions, red onion and mayo.