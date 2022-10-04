Search on MTL Blog

It Looks Like François Legault's CAQ Have Won The Quebec Election

The party's majority was called about 10 minutes after polls closed.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​François Legault stands smiling in front of podium surrounded by fellow CAQ party members.

@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

François Legault will seemingly serve a second term as premier, with all major news outlets officially projecting that his Coalition Avenir Québec party will win a majority of seats in the October 3 Quebec election.

The results don't come as a great surprise. Polls had shown the CAQ cruising to victory for much of the party's time in office, and QC125, a poll aggregator, has long projected a crushing victory — and even projected the party could win over 100 seats earlier this year. (That projection dropped to the low 90s in recent days, still a significant majority of the National Assembly's 125 seats.)

As far as the popular vote goes, projections over the CAQ's term in office have shown the party enduring a gradual decline to 39% (plus/minus 5%), but still far above the preferences for other parties.

