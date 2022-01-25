Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19 quebec

It Looks Like Quebec Gyms Will Reopen In A 3rd Stage Of Rule Relaxations, Legault Says

But there's no date.

Senior Editor
It Looks Like Quebec Gyms Will Reopen In A 3rd Stage Of Rule Relaxations, Legault Says
Tonyfuse | Dreamstime

On January 25, Premier Legault announced a few limited reopenings and measure relaxations. Quebec gyms were not among them.

Though Quebecers will be able to eat in their favourite restaurant dining rooms as of January 31 and attend concerts as of February 7, Legault said gyms could come later as part of an as-yet-undated "third stage" of reopenings.

Gyms, a topic some social media commenters seem to care singularly about, have been closed since December 20, 2021.

"I know that there are activities that are not mentioned, we're aware," the premier said at a Tuesday press conference, listing gyms, adult sports practice and spas as activities and spaces officials have been considering.

More reopenings, he said, would come "as soon as we're able to have a little more certainty on above all the situation in the hospitals."

Though the province has seen the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fall slowly since January 20, as of January 25, it's still well above the critical level four hospital occupancy level established by the Ministry of Health.

Legault said that uncertainty about the pace of a decrease in hospitalizations forced the government to proceed slowly when it comes to measure relaxations.

At the same time, interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau has suggested that officials have favoured multiple, concurrent reopenings to ensure consistency across industries and health rules.

"We have to have a coherence in all our measures," he said on Radio-Canada's Tout un matin on January 21. "There's pain among many people who are in very different fields [...] we have to be able to measure that at the same time."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Quebec Cinemas & Concert Halls Are Reopening In February

With capacity limits.

François Legault | Facebook

The light at the end of the tunnel is finally visible! Premier François Legault announced during a Tuesday press conference that in addition to dining rooms reopening on Monday, January 31, performance venues and cinemas throughout Quebec will also be opening their doors as of Monday, February 7.

In what Legault referred to as a "second phase," concert halls and theatres will be able to operate at a 50% capacity with a maximum of 500 people.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Gathering Rules Are Going To Ease Up Slightly On Monday

"If you were to have one word to hold on to today, it's the word mollo."

François Legault | Facebook

In a press conference on Tuesday, January 25, Premier François Legault announced a series of what he called "small" rule relaxations that will take effect on Monday, January 31, including a loosening of Quebec gathering restrictions.

Banned since December 31, private gatherings will as of that date be able to consist of either two household bubbles or a maximum of four people from multiple different households.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Restaurant Dining Rooms Are Going To Reopen On Monday

But there will be restrictions.

Jacquesdurocher347 | Dreamstime

The time has finally come! During a press conference on Tuesday, Premier François Legault made the exciting announcement that Quebec restaurant dining rooms can reopen as of Monday, January 31.

But, of course, there will be restrictions.

Keep Reading Show less

There's A Legault Press Conference This Afternoon — Here's What Could Be On The Way

According to news reports and suggestions from public health.

Émilie Nadeau via @francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Almost one month into the latest round of Quebec COVID-19 rules, Premier François Legault is set to hold a press conference alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau. The press conference will appear on the premier's Facebook page at 2:00 p.m. on January 25.

As of the time of writing, it's still unclear exactly what Legault plans to announce — if anything. But news reports and previous comments from Dr. Boileau suggest we could be in for some rule relaxations.

Keep Reading Show less