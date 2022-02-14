Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19 quebec

Gyms In Quebec Can Finally Reopen — These Are All The Rules To Follow

Don't forget to pack your mask in your gym bag!

Staff Writer
Gyms In Quebec Can Finally Reopen — These Are All The Rules To Follow
Ryan De Hamer | Unsplash

Calling all gym buffs — your time to shine has finally come. As of February 14, gyms in Quebec are finally allowed to reopen their doors after being closed for nearly two months.

But, like with all the other loosened restrictions, there are rules put in place for us to follow.

As you prepare to hit the gym to get your workout on, there are probably all kinds of questions going through your mind: Do I need my vaccine passport? Do I need to wear my mask while working out? How many people can be in a gym at once?

Here are the gym rules you need to know according to Quebec's ministre de la Santé et des Services sociaux:

  • Vaccine passports are mandatory for anyone over the age of 13.
  • Gyms must operate at half capacity.
  • Locker room capacity is also 50%.
  • At least one metre of distance must be kept between individuals at the gym
  • It is recommended that shared objects or equipment be disinfected regularly.
  • Hands must be washed/disinfected when entering the establishments.
  • The public must wear a "procedural" mask.
In regards to mask-wearing, National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau, appealed to the "judgment" of athletes and coaches during a press conference on February 1.
"It is obvious that if you are very hot, you are doing an intense sport, you are on the ice, for example, you could remove the mask if you feel more comfortable, but when you are on the bench, even if you are out of breath and then you are next to colleagues or friends, what you should do is continue to wear your mask as much as possible," Boileau said.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Arrest Convoy Protesters Who Won't Leave, Say A Majority Of Quebecers In A Survey

An Angus Reid survey found most Canadians polled oppose the protesters' approach, but most also think Trudeau has made things worse.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

In the third week of the Ottawa trucker convoy protest, the movement is getting negative reviews from Canadians at large, a survey from the Angus Reid Institute shows.

69% of the 1,622 Canadians who responded to the online survey said they oppose protesters' "approach and behaviour." 64% opposed their "demand to end all pandemic restrictions," even as several provinces move to speed up the gradual return to "more normal lives."

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 montreal

We Asked Montrealers How COVID-19 Shifted Their Priorities — Here's The Good & The Tragic

We asked readers how the pando changed their lives.

Ryunosuke Kikuno | Unsplash

It's not an understatement to say that the pandemic has changed just about everything in our lives. From grocery store to labour shortages, from lipstick to hand sanitizer sales, there doesn't seem to be an aspect of our day-to-day that hasn't been shifted by the virus. It got us at MTL Blog thinking: has the pandemic changed us? We took to Instagram to find out.

We asked you, the readers, how the pandemic has shifted your priorities. Here are some of the responses we received.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

Quebec's Reopening Plan Is In Full Force — Here's What's Changing Next

February 14 is an exciting day for the gym lovers in Quebec.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Recently, Mondays in Quebec have become days of filled with change. And by change, we mean the loosened restrictions.

As Quebec's reopening plan continues to unfold, life is starting to feel a little bit more normal, week after week. Two weeks ago, we were finally able to start eating at restaurants again and now, starting on Valentine's Day, the province has some more updates for us.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

A New Quebec COVID-19 Self Assessment Tool Helps You Navigate Isolation Rules

You can now manage your own risk in respect to COVID-19.

Marc Bruxelles | Dreamstime

Are you still confused over certain COVID-19 isolation rules? Well, Quebec just made things easier. The Minister of Health Christian Dubé announced a brand new online self-assessment tool that clarifies isolation instructions according to different COVID-19 situations.

According to a recent Quebec press release the online tool provides "recommendation on the instructions to follow depending on whether the person has symptoms compatible with COVID-19 or has been in contact with a case that has been declared positive."

Keep ReadingShow less