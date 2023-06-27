Jennifer Abel & David Lemieux Are Officially Expecting Their Second Child Together
It's a BOY!
Former Olympian Jennifer Abel and boxer David Lemieux took to Instagram to announce that they are officially expanding their family. On June 14, the duo posted a pic of them with their son standing on a bridge as Abel holds her tummy — revealing to their thousands of followers that they are expecting another child.
"In 2022, I experienced unconditional love and in 2023 I want to make it bigger," Abel captioned the photo.
Abel and Lemieux welcomed their first child together back in May 2022 — a baby boy named Xander. The four-time Olympian said that becoming a mom has easily been her proudest accomplishment.
"In my life, I have often heard people say congratulations. Congratulations on your great performance, congratulations on your new record," she wrote. "For the past week, I have been congratulated on my new role as a mom and I can tell you that I have never been more proud to hear that word."
Well, Abel is about to feel even more proud as her title officially changes to mom of two.
Only a week after the reveal regarding Abel's pregnancy, she posted a video of her surprising Lemieux with the big news followed by a gender reveal. In the clip posted to Abel's Instagram, she can be seen handing over a pregnancy test to hubby Lemieux, who immediately smiled after finding out that the Abel-Lemieux fam jam would be growing.
"Is it a boy or a girl? Surely this baby will be loved! We are thrilled to announce that we will be having a…" Abel wrote under the clip — keeping the sex of the baby a secret until the end of the video.
As she, Lemieux and baby Xander surrounded a black balloon with a large question mark on it, Abel popped it, leaving loads of blue confetti to fall out. It's a BOY!
The comments were flooded with nothing but love and congratulatory messages to both Abel and Lemieux, who will likely welcome their baby boy in the winter of 2024.