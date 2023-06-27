Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarCreate Avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
Menu +
Summarize comments
Summary

Jennifer Abel & David Lemieux Are Officially Expecting Their Second Child Together

It's a BOY!

Former Quebec olympic diver Jennifer Abel taking a selfie of her baby belly, Right: Jennifer Abel and her husband David Lemieux posing with their son Xander.

Former Quebec olympic diver Jennifer Abel taking a selfie of her baby belly, Right: Jennifer Abel and her husband David Lemieux posing with their son Xander.

@jennabel91 | Instagram

Former Olympian Jennifer Abel and boxer David Lemieux took to Instagram to announce that they are officially expanding their family. On June 14, the duo posted a pic of them with their son standing on a bridge as Abel holds her tummy — revealing to their thousands of followers that they are expecting another child.

"In 2022, I experienced unconditional love and in 2023 I want to make it bigger," Abel captioned the photo.

Abel and Lemieux welcomed their first child together back in May 2022 — a baby boy named Xander. The four-time Olympian said that becoming a mom has easily been her proudest accomplishment.

"In my life, I have often heard people say congratulations. Congratulations on your great performance, congratulations on your new record," she wrote. "For the past week, I have been congratulated on my new role as a mom and I can tell you that I have never been more proud to hear that word."

Well, Abel is about to feel even more proud as her title officially changes to mom of two.

Only a week after the reveal regarding Abel's pregnancy, she posted a video of her surprising Lemieux with the big news followed by a gender reveal. In the clip posted to Abel's Instagram, she can be seen handing over a pregnancy test to hubby Lemieux, who immediately smiled after finding out that the Abel-Lemieux fam jam would be growing.

"Is it a boy or a girl? Surely this baby will be loved! We are thrilled to announce that we will be having a…" Abel wrote under the clip — keeping the sex of the baby a secret until the end of the video.

As she, Lemieux and baby Xander surrounded a black balloon with a large question mark on it, Abel popped it, leaving loads of blue confetti to fall out. It's a BOY!

The comments were flooded with nothing but love and congratulatory messages to both Abel and Lemieux, who will likely welcome their baby boy in the winter of 2024.

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.

Quebec Olympic Diver Jennifer Abel Introduced Her Adorable 3-Month-Old Son On Instagram

Quebec Boxer David Lemieux Is Hanging Up His Gloves For Good

Élisabeth Rioux Opened Up About Having More Kids & Moving In With Her Boyfriend

Élisabeth Rioux Responds To Pregnancy Rumours — Says She Has A 'Baby' Coming

Quebec Influencer Lysandre Nadeau Surprised Her Dad By Naming Her Kid After Him (VIDEO)

Loading...