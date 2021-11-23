Quebec Superstar Diver Jennifer Abel Announced She's Retiring To 'Discover Life After Sport'
"I am now looking forward to making room for the woman I am."
Jennifer Abel is "hanging up [her] swimsuit." The Olympic diver took to Instagram Tuesday morning to announce her retirement from the sport.
She said she made the announcement with a "heart full of emotions and eyes full of water."
"After several months of reflection, I am convinced that it is time to discover what life after sport has in store for me," Abel wrote.
"I am proud of the athlete I have been and I am now looking forward to making room for the woman I am. Diving has been the priority in my life since the age of 4."
Abel most recently won a silver medal alongside Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu for their performance in the three-metre synchronized springboard at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
She won bronze in the same competition in the London 2012 Games.
In her Instagram post, Abel did not say what she wants to pursue next. But her Team Canada bio says she "wants to work in communications" and is "interested in planning and organizing events."
Tokyo 2020 was her fourth Olympic Games. In the final week of the competition, she announced her engagement to Montreal boxer David Lemieux.
Abel thanked Lemieux in the announcement of her retirement.
"You taught me to fight even in a pool and you supported me until the end."