justin bieber montreal

A Justin Bieber Dance Party Is Happening In Montreal This Summer

It's sure to be a nostalgic evening!

Staff Writer
People partying in Montreal. Right: Justin Bieber.

Théâtre Fairmount | Facebook, @justinbieber | Instagram

Calling all die-hard pop music fans, a dance party is happening this summer where you can celebrate your love for Justin Bieber in Montreal while shaking it to all the classics in we've been bopping to since our youth.

Get your favourite people together because on June 17 at Théâtre Fairmount in Mile End, SUPER TASTE is hosting a party that's going to feel similar to the ones you used to go to in your high school days, so get ready for an oh so nostalgic evening.

Basically, you can plan to be singing "baby, baby, baby, oh" at the top of your lungs.

Other artists you'll be hearing throughout the night include Usher, Diplo, Ariana Grande, Drake, The Weeknd, Daddy Yankee, and more.

Collage of Justin Bieber and other artists.Collage of Justin Bieber and other artists.SUPER TASTE | Facebook

With all the pop hits playing from Bieber and co., there's no way you won't want to boogie.

SUPER TASTE said party-goers can expect a photo booth, projections of the celebrity, and more.

The Facebook event description reads, "SUPER TASTE is committed to producing safe events. No violence, assault or intimidation of any kind will be tolerated. No tolerance for misogyny, transphobia, racism, homophobia and ableism. Please be mindful of queer folx when entering the space."

You can reserve your tickets now for $21.11 (taxes and fees included). Note that you must be 18 years of age or older to attend the event. Get ready to party as we did in 2010!

Justin Bieber and Friends Dance Party

Cost: $21.11 (taxes and fees included)

Where: Théâtre Fairmount; 5240, ave. du Parc, Montreal, QC

When: Friday, June 17, 2022

Get your ticket

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

