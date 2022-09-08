Justin Trudeau Got Teary Eyed While Delivering Remarks Following The Queen's Death
"She was one of my favourite people in the world."
This afternoon, Justin Trudeau broadcast his statement commemorating the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. He emphasized the length of her reign and pointed out that she was queen "for almost half of Canada's existence" thus far.
Trudeau displayed visible emotion while recalling the conversations he had with the queen, and stated that he "will so miss those chats."
The former monarch was described as "thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more," by Trudeau, who first met her when visiting the U.K. with his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.
After declaring that "Canada is in mourning," the prime minister got misty-eyed. "She was one of my favourite people in the world," he claimed, "and I will miss her so."