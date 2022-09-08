Search on MTL Blog

Quebec Politicians React To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

"The Quebec flag will be flown at half-mast on public buildings to mark her death," Legault said.

Premier Francois Legault speaking at a press conference. Right: The late Queen Elizabeth II.

@francoislegault.pm | Instagram, Arthur C James | Dreamstime

Queen Elizabeth II has died, marking the end of her reign as the longest-standing sovereign of her nation. After 70 years of occupying the throne, the queen is succeeded by her son, King Charles III.

The new monarch released a statement regarding the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, shedding light on the queen's life all while expressing the deep sorrow and sadness he and his family are enduring.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he wrote.

Justin Trudeau also shared his condolences and warm words regarding the queen saying "she was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."

The Canadian prime minister wasn't the only politician to express his sympathies. A slew of Quebec politicians, including Premier François Legault, took the time to share their thoughts regarding the queen's passing.

François Legault

"I want to offer my condolences to the British royal family. H.M. Queen Elizabeth II made history for almost 70 years. She had a sense of public duty. The Quebec flag will be flown at half-mast on public buildings to mark her passing," Legault wrote.

Dominique Anglade

"Queen Elizabeth II was a great historical figure who dedicated her life to public service. She lived through many of the defining moments of our time, always with great dignity. My thoughts are with her family and the British people," the Quebec Liberal Party leader, Dominique Anglade, said.

Valérie Plante

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Her Majesty The Queen and the bereaved British people. Elizabeth II dedicated her life to public service and demonstrated a great sense of duty during her reign – the longest in U.K. history," Montreal Mayor Valérie Pante shared.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois

"Queen Elizabeth II will have marked her era. I would like to offer my condolences and wish her loved ones a peaceful bereavement," the co-spokesperson of the Quebec Solidaire Party said.

Éric Duhaime

"Queen for over 70 years, Elizabeth II was an outstanding figure of our time. On behalf of the Conservative Party of Quebec, I offer my sincere condolences to her loved ones, the British people and her many admirers," Éric Duhaime wrote.

Yves-François Blanchet

"On behalf of all elected officials, teams and members of the Bloc Quebecois, I extend our deepest condolences to the people of England and to the family of Her Majesty Elizabeth II. She will have been at the heart of a troubled century with the desire to be a positive force in it," Yves-François Blanchet stated.

Jean-Yves Duclos

