Quebec Politicians React To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
"The Quebec flag will be flown at half-mast on public buildings to mark her death," Legault said.
Queen Elizabeth II has died, marking the end of her reign as the longest-standing sovereign of her nation. After 70 years of occupying the throne, the queen is succeeded by her son, King Charles III.
The new monarch released a statement regarding the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, shedding light on the queen's life all while expressing the deep sorrow and sadness he and his family are enduring.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he wrote.
Justin Trudeau also shared his condolences and warm words regarding the queen saying "she was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."
The Canadian prime minister wasn't the only politician to express his sympathies. A slew of Quebec politicians, including Premier François Legault, took the time to share their thoughts regarding the queen's passing.
François Legault
\u201cJe veux offrir mes condol\u00e9ances \u00e0 la famille royale britannique. S.M. la reine Elizabeth II a marqu\u00e9 l\u2019histoire depuis pr\u00e8s de 70 ans. Elle avait le sens du devoir public. Le drapeau du Qu\u00e9bec sera en berne sur les \u00e9difices publics pour souligner son d\u00e9c\u00e8s.\u201d— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1662664215
"I want to offer my condolences to the British royal family. H.M. Queen Elizabeth II made history for almost 70 years. She had a sense of public duty. The Quebec flag will be flown at half-mast on public buildings to mark her passing," Legault wrote.
Dominique Anglade
\u201cFigure marquante de l\u2019histoire, la reine Elizabeth II a d\u00e9di\u00e9 sa vie au service public. Elle aura travers\u00e9 plusieurs moments charni\u00e8res de notre \u00e9poque, toujours avec grande dignit\u00e9. Toutes mes pens\u00e9es accompagnent sa famille et le peuple britannique. #QueenElizabethII\u201d— Dominique Anglade (@Dominique Anglade) 1662659086
"Queen Elizabeth II was a great historical figure who dedicated her life to public service. She lived through many of the defining moments of our time, always with great dignity. My thoughts are with her family and the British people," the Quebec Liberal Party leader, Dominique Anglade, said.
Valérie Plante
\u201cNos pens\u00e9es accompagnent les proches de Sa Majest\u00e9 la Reine ainsi que le peuple britannique endeuill\u00e9.\n\nElizabeth II a d\u00e9di\u00e9 sa vie au service public et a fait preuve d\u2019un grand sens du devoir au cours de son r\u00e8gne \u2013 le plus long de l\u2019histoire du Royaume-Uni. #polmtl\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1662660714
"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Her Majesty The Queen and the bereaved British people. Elizabeth II dedicated her life to public service and demonstrated a great sense of duty during her reign – the longest in U.K. history," Montreal Mayor Valérie Pante shared.
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
\u201cLa reine \u00c9lisabeth II aura marqu\u00e9 son \u00e9poque. Je tiens \u00e0 pr\u00e9senter mes condol\u00e9ances et souhaiter un deuil paisible \u00e0 ses proches.\u201d— Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (@Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois) 1662663803
"Queen Elizabeth II will have marked her era. I would like to offer my condolences and wish her loved ones a peaceful bereavement," the co-spokesperson of the Quebec Solidaire Party said.
Éric Duhaime
\u201cReine depuis plus de 70 ans, \u00c9lizabeth II a \u00e9t\u00e9 une figure marquante de notre \u00e9poque.\n\nAu nom du Parti conservateur du Qu\u00e9bec, j\u2019offre mes sinc\u00e8res condol\u00e9ances \u00e0 ses proches, au peuple britannique et \u00e0 ses nombreux admirateurs.\u201d— Eric Duhaime (@Eric Duhaime) 1662666787
"Queen for over 70 years, Elizabeth II was an outstanding figure of our time. On behalf of the Conservative Party of Quebec, I offer my sincere condolences to her loved ones, the British people and her many admirers," Éric Duhaime wrote.
Yves-François Blanchet
\u201cAu nom de tous les \u00e9lus, \u00e9quipes et membres du @BlocQuebecois, j\u2019adresse au peuple d\u2019Angleterre et \u00e0 la famille de Sa majest\u00e9 Elisabeth II nos plus sinc\u00e8res condol\u00e9ances.\nElle aura \u00e9t\u00e9 au c\u0153ur d\u2019un si\u00e8cle trouble avec le d\u00e9sir d\u2019y \u00eatre une force positive.\u201d— Yves-F. Blanchet \ud83c\udf97\u269c\ufe0f (@Yves-F. Blanchet \ud83c\udf97\u269c\ufe0f) 1662658816
"On behalf of all elected officials, teams and members of the Bloc Quebecois, I extend our deepest condolences to the people of England and to the family of Her Majesty Elizabeth II. She will have been at the heart of a troubled century with the desire to be a positive force in it," Yves-François Blanchet stated.
Jean-Yves Duclos
\u201cIt's with deep sadness that we learn of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's passing. Throughout her reign, Her Majesty displayed a tremendous sense of duty and strength in the face of global challenges. My deepest condolences to @RoyalFamily.\u201d— Jean-Yves Duclos (@Jean-Yves Duclos) 1662664648
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.