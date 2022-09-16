Mayor Plante Partied With 'Canada's Drag Race' Winner Gisèle Lullaby & It Was Amazing
We want to know: are they accepting best friend requests?
Canada's Drag Race season three winner Gisèle Lullaby was Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's date to the annual Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM) Ball Wednesday, much to the envy of everyone everywhere.
Photos and videos posted to their Instagram stories show the pair donning their best eleganza glam in the exclusive loge seats of the Maison symphonique de Montréal before taking to the afterparty dance floor, where it seems the mayor had no trouble keeping up with Canada's newly minted drag superstar.
Gisèle thanked Plante for the invitation on social media.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Gisèle Lullaby at the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM) Ball
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Gisèle Lullaby.@val_plante | Instagram
Lullaby became the first Quebec queen to win a season of Canada's Drag Race when the finale aired on September 8, defeating other finalists Jada Shada Hudson, Miss Fiercalicious and Kimmy Couture, all of Ontario.
Mayor Plante was among the fans on social media congratulating Gisèle on her win.