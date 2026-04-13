Justin Trudeau rocked Montreal merch while out with Katy Perry and the internet's losing it
"They look like they're in their 20s."
Another day, another Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry spotting.
And this time, the former Canadian prime minister showed up to one of the biggest music festivals in the world, repping Montreal.
Trudeau and Perry were photographed at Coachella in Indio, California, over the weekend.
A carousel post shared to Perry's Instagram shows the couple wandering through the festival grounds, eating food, and generally looking like they're having the time of their lives.
But it was what Trudeau had on his head that caught people's attention.
The former PM was spotted wearing a white T-shirt and a backwards Montreal Alouettes baseball cap. And naturally, the internet had thoughts.
The Alouettes' official Instagram account wasted no time chiming in, replying to Perry's post to praise Trudeau for the hat choice.
"Love the 🧢 choice @justinpjtrudeau," the CFL team's social media admin wrote. "We have to get you some merch too @katyperry."
People on X, meanwhile, had a field day, dissecting the couple's outfits and vibes.
"They look like they're in their 20s," someone noted.
"I wonder if this is Trudeau's truer self, which feels more consistent with his pre-political life, or if she is actively changing him into someone different," one Canadian user wrote.
There were also plenty of memes.
Meanwhile, one user got philosophical about the 54-year-old's impressive hairline, writing, "I doubt Trudeau would be out there doing this if he still didn't have his full head of hair on his head."
And perhaps the most accurate take of all: "the concept of going from being the prime minister of a country to dressing like a frat boy at Coachella, eating noodles on a curb."
Perry also shared a video of the two dancing together while watching Justin Bieber — another Canadian, for what it's worth — headline the festival.
It's just the latest chapter in a relationship that's been playing out very publicly since last summer. The couple were first spotted together at Le Violon, a 50-seat Plateau restaurant, back in July. From there, things moved quickly: Taverne Atlantic the same night, Perry's Bell Centre concert a few days later with Trudeau's daughter in tow, kissing on a yacht in California by October, Paris for her birthday in November.
By February, they were back in Montreal — this time at Leméac in Outremont, where a diner tried and failed to score a photo with Perry after Trudeau politely shut it down, telling her they were having a "private moment." Trudeau has since purchased a $4.26 million mansion in the neighbourhood.
His brother Alexandre told The Canadian Press last month that Trudeau, who resigned as PM last spring, is "super happy" and "falling in love" with Perry. His son Xavier, who raps under the name Xav, also commented on the relationship, saying, "I can tell he's really happy with her.""