Justin Trudeau Mourned The Surprise Closure Of Montreal's Main Deli & Declared It 'The Best'

"Surprised at how much this hurts."

Boulevard Saint-Laurent mainstay Main Deli shocked Montreal smoked meat enthusiasts with its apparent surprise closure on Monday. Justin Trudeau was among them.

The prime minister of Canada took to Twitter to share his dismay. He also took a stance on the longstanding smoked meat rivalry between Main Deli and its neighbour, Schwartz's.

"Ouch. Surprised at how much this hurts," Trudeau wrote. "An end to decades of The. Best. Smoked. Meat. In. Montreal."

The restaurant hasn't posted an official announcement, but both Google and Facebook have marked it "permanently closed."

CTV News says the restaurant merely posted a notice on its front door. According to the Montreal Gazette, passerby Frédéric Serre was among the first to share the news. He wrote on Facebook that a Main Deli manager told him "high food and labour costs" were to blame for the closure.

MTL Blog attempted to reach out to Main Deli via email but it bounced back. Its website also no longer functions.

Competitor Schwartz's, meanwhile, is already planning for the decade ahead, including its 100th anniversary in 2028.

