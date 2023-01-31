Kellogg's Is Bringing These Snacks To Canada In 2023
Cinnabon cereal? Yes, please.
Canadians may have fewer options in grocery aisles than our neighbours to the south, which just makes us all the more hungry for new snacks. Kellogg's is bringing just over a dozen products across the country that span scrumptious cereals, Pringles chips and other treats.
Here's what you can look out for on your next shopping trip:
Vector Apple Cinnamon Crunch Cereal
The latest Vector variation combines apple and cinnamon flavours with 10 g of protein, 14 g of whole grains and 11 vitamins and minerals.
Special K Cinnamon Pecan Cereal
The popular whole grain flakes now come with pecan pieces and cinnamon and keep their crunch even after milk is added, according to reviewers.
Maple Cinnamon Frosted Flakes Cereal
Frosted Flakes got a dose of maple flavour and cinnamon, offering a different kind of sweetness from the classic. Reviewers say the switch-up makes the cereal "warmer" and "more nuanced."
Krave Brownie Flavour Cereal
Dessert for breakfast just got a whole lot easier. These soften up quickly and have a gooey centre that will appeal to chocolate lovers.
Kellogg’s Cinnabon Cereal
This sweet, crunchy cereal offers crunchy cinnamon roll swirls with icing flavour that might fill the void if you don't live near an actual Cinnabon.
Kashi Maple Waffle Crisp Cereal
This light, crispy cereal now has a hint of Canadian maple syrup and cinnamon. The minimally processed bites contain no artificial flavours or colours.
Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles
The new recipe for original Eggo Thick & Fluffy features Madagascar Vanilla. There's also a new Cinnamon Brown Sugar flavour, Strawberry Delight and Blueberry (with visible bits of fruit) and a Whole Grain option with 11g of whole grain.
Pringles Scorchin’ Potato Chips
These Pringles turn up the heat with spice mixed with either a smoky/sweet brown molasses BBQ, sour cream and onion, or hot cheddar flavour.
Pringles Ranch Flavoured Potato Chips
These chips capture the flavour of the famed dressing-turned-dip. "It tastes like you've dipped a regular Pringle in ranch dressing," according to one reviewer.
Rice Krispies Squares Homestyle Bars
The only thing that could make Rice Krispies Squares more delicious is having more of them. The Homestyle Bars are 50% bigger (and gooier) than the regular 22g bars.
RXBAR Vanilla Almond
This bar is "minimally processed" with three egg whites, seven almonds, four cashews, two dates, and real vanilla, according to Kellogg's. It's the latest RXBAR flavour with no added sugar and 12g of protein.