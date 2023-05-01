Kellogg's Is Giving Its Cereal Throwback Packaging & Offering Kitschy Retro Freebies
Snap, Crackle, Pop open a box of nostalgia. 🥣
Kellogg Canada is bringing back some of its most iconic cereals with limited-edition packaging inspired by the '70s, '80s, and '90s. The company has chosen four classics to feature in the retro packaging — Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies and Corn Flakes — all sure to evoke nostalgia for those who grew up with the classic faves.
Not only will the packaging showcase the iconic designs of the past, but it will also bring back old-school mascots like Tony the Tiger, Cornelius the Corn Flakes rooster, and Snap! Crackle! and Pop!.
The boxes will also feature fun trivia just like in the "olden days." For instance, did you know Frosted Flakes and its striped mascot were launched in 1952 after beating out a kangaroo, an elephant and a gnu for the mascot position? Or that Froot Loops, introduced in Canada in 1964, features Toucan Sam sporting a beak with three colour stripes that match the original colours of the cereal?
To add to the charm, you'll have the chance to get a free frisbee with a throwback design with the purchase of two cereal boxes, which you can claim here.
The retro designs will only be available until the end of May 2023 or while supplies last. So, make sure to snag a box if you want to relive some sugary-sweet childhood memories.