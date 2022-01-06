La Belle Et La Boeuf Is Advertising A Joke 'Influencer Burger' & It Looks Like Regret
It comes complete with "gros jambon, gros piment, gros sans dessein" and "gros Ostrogoth."
Those Quebec influencers now apparently scrambling to get out of Mexico have captured the minds, bitter hearts and now, even stomachs of their fellow citizens. On Wednesday, local burger chain La Belle et La Boeuf capitalized on the cultural frenzy ignited by that fateful flight to Cancun by jokingly advertising a fake new "Influencer Burger Tulum" complete with "gros jambon, gros piment, gros sans dessein" and "gros Ostrogoth."
In French, if you don't know, a "gros jambon" can mean a "big idiot." As can "gros piment."
The other ingredients, "gros sans dessein" (akin to "big losers") and "gros Ostrogoth," come from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tirade against the mid-air partiers at a Wednesday press conference. (Google searches for "Ostrogoths" then spiked in Quebec).
"Available exclusively on your airline's flights to Cancun or Tulum," La Belle et La Boeuf wrote in its social media post presenting the burger.
"No really, it's a joke, don't bother your flight attendant and have some class on your flight," the restaurant added. Though some commenters encouraged the chain to actually put it on the menu.
In addition to being on the receiving end of ridicule by the prime minister of Canada, the group of influencers and reality show stars are now subject to a federal investigation and have been barred from boarding at least three airlines, Sunwing, Air Transat and Air Canada.
Trudeau on Wednesday said it was "unacceptable that people are putting at risk, not just other passengers, not just airline workers, but their fellow citizens."
"It's extremely frustrating, it's demoralizing, and I can tell you that Transport Canada, the Government of Canada takes it very seriously. We're going to follow up to find out how this happened."