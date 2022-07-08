Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

The Last Massive Rogers & Fido Outage Resulted In A Credit For Many Customers

Here's how it worked.

A Rogers sign above a store.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

While you play solitaire or stare at the ceiling waiting for your internet to come back, it might be worth remembering what happened last time Rogers — and its subsidiary, Fido — majorly flaked out on us.

In April 2021, after the last major outage, Rogers provided a credit equivalent to the day's service fee. The credit automatically appeared on people's bills on the first of May, so if it happens again, you may not need to do anything to receive it.

This morning, many Rogers customers lost internet, cell, and even Interac connection due to the ongoing outage, with people affected from Halifax to Dollard-des-Ormeaux. (And beyond.)

Twitter users reported being unable to access bank accounts, and businesses in Montreal and elsewhere have had to switch to cash-only transactions. In other words, it's a big one.

It's unclear how pervasive today's outage is, but 2021's outage affected much of Canada. That time, Rogers blamed it on a software update interfering with a central piece of equipment in the network.

In addition to many Canadians being without service today, Rogers' power outage is also affecting passport offices.

Passport Canada issued a tweet saying, "Please note that the current Rogers outage is affecting some call centres and offices, including passport offices. We will update here once resolved. Thank you," which is only adding further salt to the passport debacle wound.

Rogers has yet to announce the cause for today's outage.

