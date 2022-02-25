A New $45 Million Hotel In Laval Will Add More Luxe To Montreal’s Changing Suburbs
It'll even have a chic rooftop lounge bar!
Looks like the city of Laval is getting a little bit more luxe! Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ recently announced in a press release that a brand new $45 million luxury hotel, the Courtyard by Marriott, is heading to Laval — officially joining the Espace Montmorency plans.
The project was signed by one of the biggest hotel groups: the Marriott International chain, and is expected to bring a lavish look to the new urban centre located right in the heart of Laval.
Espace Montmorency will be a hub that is directly connected to Montreal's Montmorency metro station, and will offer an array of impressive offices, cafés, restaurants, stunning green spaces, 717 residential units, and of course, a brand new luxe hotel.
The project is expected to create a "vibrant and animated new space for the community and visitors," Fonds de solidarité FTQ said.
The hotel will be located in Tower III of Espace Montmorency, right at the corner of rue Lucien-Paiement and Claude-Gagné. The Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Laval will have a total of 188 rooms spanned across 10 floors with an area of 113,000 square feet.
The Laval hotel will also include a restaurant, lounge bar, business centre for meetings, individual workspaces, reception halls, and exclusive terraces. The best part? The hotel will have a lounge bar on the rooftop overlooking the view of the city.
Guests at the hotel can also access the Montreal metro directly underground, which will be able to bring visitors to the downtown area in less than 30 minutes.
The entire complex of Espace Montmorency is valued at $450 million, and is set to welcome its very first tenants come this spring, per the release.
"The arrival of the hotel, combined with the development's impressive offering of offices, boutiques, restaurants, and residences will truly energize an already vibrant neighbourhood and will further confirm the establishment of Laval's new downtown core," President of MONTONI, Dario Montoni said.
The Laval Courtyard by Marriott is expected to open its doors in fall 2022.