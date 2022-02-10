This Laval House For Sale With An Infinity Pool & Walk-In Closet Screams 'I'm Rich B*tch'
It'll only cost you $3.7 million!
Looking to get your hands on some prime Montreal luxury real estate? Or do you just wanna peek into the lives of the rich and even richer? Well, this waterfront Laval home for sale has it all — so much that you'll feel like you're on an episode of Selling Sunset. And it will only cost you $3,699,000.
The five bedroom and four and a half bath Sainte-Dorothée home is sprawled across 24,000 square feet of land facing the Prairies River, making it a spot that just about anyone would want to get their hands on.
Martin Rouleau | Engels & Völkers
As if facing the water wasn't impressive enough, the property has both an infinity pool and an indoor heated pool — 'cause can one really have too many pools? The answer to that is always "never".
Upon entry, you'll be greeted by a grand staircase, which really gives off that rich b*tch vibe we all secretly strive for. Next to it is your very own pool table. Why have a billiards table right at the entrance you might ask? Because why not? That's why.
Martin Rouleau | Engels & Völkers
The open concept kitchen adorned with marble counter tops and state of the art appliances is not only fancy AF — but it's also big enough to fit a 16-person dining room table. Will you ever really need a 16-person dining room table? No. But again, why not?
The property comes with a modern cinema room perfect for entertaining. Entertaining who? Those 16 guests of course!
The entire home oozes with sophistication, which is the perfect description for the primary bedroom. Decorated brilliantly, the main bedroom has its own en suite bathroom with a jacuzzi hot tub and separate shower — Oh. And it has its own private balcony facing the water, too.
Martin Rouleau | Engels & Völkers
The primary bathroom is covered in lavish white and black marble that will make your mornings well worth waking up for.
The real seller? The walk-in closets. Yes, closets. As in there's two of 'em. The his and hers walk-ins are sleek and modern and offer enough space to hold every item you can think of. From handbags, shoes, accessories and then some, there's a spot for anything and everything. And we mean everything.
Martin Rouleau | Engels & Völkers
The property also includes a basement and an indoor garage that can fit three cars, a driveway big enough for six, and has central air conditioning, central vacuum ports, and an alarm system.
There's no doubt you will be feeling like a Hollywood A-lister in this home. Not only is the backyard practically an oasis, but it's also void of any back neighbours (hello peace and quiet). So? What are you waiting? Treat yourself!
Luxury Laval Home For Sale
Martin Rouleau | Engels & Völkers
Price: $3,699,000.
Address: 1181, rue José, Laval, QC.