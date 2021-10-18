News

A New Top Canadian Hotels Ranking Includes 2 In Montreal & 4 In Quebec City

Vive le Quebec!

2021 was the year of locals deciding to travel the Great White North, and with cheap Canadian airlines like Flair Airlines, why should we stop now?

If you're wondering where to stay on your next adventure around Canada, you can check out Condé Nast Traveler's "Top 12 Hotels in Canada: Readers' Choice Awards 2021" for some inspiration.

What better way to treat yourself than a night in a lavish hotel in a brand new city?

And if ever you want to do a little staycation right here in Quebec, know that nearly half of the top Canadian hotels list were hotels right here in la belle province.

Two Montreal hotels made the ranking: Hôtel Gault at #4 and Sofitel Montreal at #5, so you know where to consider booking your next little getaway!

