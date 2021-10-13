6 Major Artists Performing At The Montreal Bell Centre Who You Don't Want To Miss In 2022
Including Justin Bieber and The Weeknd!
After a huge concert like Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin's making its way to our city this October, we can finally get excited about major artists playing at the Montreal Bell Centre again in 2022.
We compiled a list of well-known artists you can see in this iconic venue during the upcoming year to help you start planning your 2022 concert schedule — since we know Montrealers have missed live music so dearly.
And, don't forget to consider adding Tyler The Creator's concert to your go-to list, as he's set to play at Place Bell in Laval on March 9, 2022.
The Weeknd
When: February 3, 2022
Price: Starting at $183
Elton John
When: February 18 and 19, 2022
Price: Starting at $318.92
Bad Bunny
When: March 23, 2022
Price: Starting at $109.63
Justin Bieber
When: March 29, 2022
Price: Starting at $119.65
Luke Combs
When: March 28, 2022
Price: Starting at $271.32
Shawn Mendes
When: August 15 and 16, 2022
Price: Starting at $117
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
All of the prices were accurate at the time of writing this article but are subject to change.