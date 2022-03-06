Avril Lavigne Is Performing In Quebec This May & There Are Still Tickets For Less Than $55
For those who've been waiting their whole life to hear "Sk8er Boi" performed live.
The "Sk8er Boi" queen from our childhood, Avril Lavigne, is back in action and going on tour! And Montrealers have the chance to see her live — as long as you're cool with taking a trip to Laval or Quebec City.
Avril has two tour dates in Quebec. The singer will be at Videotron Centre on May 6 and at Place Bell on May 7 performing songs from her latest album Love Sux, which was released on February 25, and (hopefully) some of her hit songs that '90s kids used to jam to when they were young.
If the thought of hearing "Complicated" live gives you goosebumps, good news! There are still a ton of tickets available for Avril's Bite Me tour, and you don't have to break the bank to attend.
Prices start at $63.96 per person for the show in Quebec City and $52.25 for the Laval show, both in the 100s section.
For the fans who'd like to get as close to Avril as possible, tickets are a little more expensive: $100.50 in Quebec City and $95.00 in Laval for floor seats. But it could be worth a few bills to see your idol live.
Besides her two performances in la belle province, Avril will be hitting up five cities in Ontario (her birth province): Orillia, Ottawa, London, Windsor and Toronto, before continuing her tour in other cities across Canada, the U.S., Brazil and Europe.
Avril Lavigne's "Bite Me" tour in Quebec
Cost: Starting at $63.96 in Quebec City and $52.25 in Laval
When: May 6 in Quebec City and May 7 in Laval
Address: Videotron Centre, 250, boul. Wilfrid-Hamel, Quebec City, QC & Place Bell, 1950, rue Claude-Gagné, Laval, QC
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.