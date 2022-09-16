Laval Bus Fares Will Cost $1 On September 23
The STL said it wants to reduce traffic congestion. 🚌
You can get around Laval for less next Friday, even before the highly anticipated October fare drop. The Société de transport de Laval (STL) is lowering its ticket rate for all bus rides to $1 on September 23 in an effort to encourage residents to use public transit instead of driving.
The STL launched $1 bus fare days around seven years ago to get current and potential riders to take the bus and reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. The lower rate will apply to Laval bus services only and is payable by cash or credit card.
"Public transit plays a key role in the fight against climate change. If more people travel by bus, even for just one or two days a week, we can improve air quality together,” said STL Board of Directors Chair Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier.
The agency offers a similar price drop after "smog days," lowering the usual $3.50 fare by over two-thirds. Whenever Environment Canada issues a smog warning for the Laval region, the lowered STL bus rate comes into effect the next day.
Meanwhile, on October 1, the price for metro, bus, Exo and REM trips between Montreal and either Laval or Longueuil will go down until 2025.
Single fares for travel will be $4.50 (down from $5.25). Double fares will cost $9 (down from $10) and 10-trip tickets will reduce to $42.50 (down from $45).
