Laval Got Its First 'Exotic Depanneur' & It'll Satisfy Your Most Epic Cravings
It's 100% worth the sugar rush!
North Shore residents no longer need to trek to Montreal to get their hands on the wild snacks and sweets sold at "exotic" depanneurs. Earlier this month, Munch!z Exotique opened in Laval — and it has goodies to satisfy the most epic cravings you could ever dream up.
Munch!z Exotique imports a huge variety of exclusive and unique products from all over the world.
"It comes from all over the world, like Japan, Korea, France, Italy... We even have stuff from Dubai coming in soon. Everything you see here is exclusive, so we might not get the same things we had before for months, they might never come back. It depends on the exclusivity, so it's really impressive for the customers because there are new varieties every week," Munch!z administration told Narcity Québec.
In fact, Munch!z explained that the idea came from a trip that blew their minds. "Last summer we went to the United States and we saw exciting things that we didn't have here, so we said to ourselves, 'Why not import some from everywhere and open a store like that?' Because these types of snacks are getting hype on social media like on TikTok and Instagram. The world really wants something different and we're happy to be the first to offer this in Laval," the spokesperson said.
When you enter the store, located in Chomedey, you feel immersed in another universe, and you can feel the cravings coming. Some of the more unique items include cereals that will take you back to childhood, such as a mix of Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops, Froot Loops with Lucky Charms-style marshmallows, and Dunkaroos cereal.
The potato chip section is also quite impressive: Asian Lay's with unusual flavours like rose petal, avocado, seaweed, and truffle steal the show. You can also find beer chips, churro chips or Rap Snacks — bags of chips featuring your favourite rappers. You will also find all kinds of cookies inspired by your favourite chocolate bars.
Finally, it's impossible not to mention the unusual drinks, such as 7up with cherry, mojito and "exotic cocktail" flavours. There are also canned drinks for Pokémon fans, like Pikachu Ocean Bomb Cider.
The depanneur is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and management told Narcity there is no set day for new arrivals. You have to go there often to discover what's in stock.
Munch!z Exotique
Price: Around $1 to $20 per item
Cuisine: Exotic snacks and sweets
Address: 3274, boul. Saint-Martin O., Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: Satisfy epic cravings, relive your childhood and find great gifts while munching on delicious treats.
