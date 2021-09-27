7 Apple Orchards Near Montreal To Bring Your Favourite Person This Autumn
Do it for the 'gram.
There's no shame in admitting that fall brings out the Instagram influencer in us all, which is exactly why we sought out different apple orchards near Montreal for you to check out and get some quality content.
And get tons of apples to make delicious apple pie, of course.
Vergers Petit et fils
Cost: Starting at $20 for an 18-20 pound bag and access to activities
When: Every day from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Address: 1020, rue de la Montagne, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC
Why You Need To Go: To get yourself some apples then get lost in a maze and end your day by taste-testing different ciders.
Quinn Farm
Price: Small bag of apples (7 pounds) is $13 and a large bag (16 pounds) is $25
When: Wednesday to Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 2495, boul. Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can do your apple picking and pumpkin picking all in the same spot at Quinn Farm.
Cidre Lacroix
Price: $3 per person to enter, $1.50 for 10 pounds of apples and $2 for 20 pounds
When: Every day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address: 649, Chemin Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: After picking your apples, you can go visit one of the tastiest cideries in the province.
À la Croisée des Pommes
Price: $1.25 per pound of apples
Address: 90, rue Lacroix, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: This organic orchard offers an impressive variety of apples, so you'll have plenty to choose from.
La Magie de la Pomme
Price: Starting at $15 for a 10 pound bag
Address: 925, rue Fresnière, Saint-Eustache, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located only 30 minutes from Montreal, this is a magical place that'll bring you straight back to your childhood.
Verger de la Savane
Price: Starting at $10 for an 8-10 pound bag
Address: 8000, rue de la Savane, Saint-Hubert, QC
Why You Need To Go: This orchard is ideal for those who want to spend some quality time enjoying the sunshine, gazing at the endless apple trees and filling their bellies with fresh apples.
Verger Joannette
Price: By the pound
Address : 600, Chemin Principal, St-Joseph-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: There are more than fifteen varieties of organic apples are waiting for you this year at Joannette Orchard, so it's your best bet if you're hoping to be a little more eco-friendly this year.
