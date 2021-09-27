Things To Do

7 Apple Orchards Near Montreal To Bring Your Favourite Person This Autumn

There's no shame in admitting that fall brings out the Instagram influencer in us all, which is exactly why we sought out different apple orchards near Montreal for you to check out and get some quality content.

And get tons of apples to make delicious apple pie, of course.

Vergers Petit et fils

Cost: Starting at $20 for an 18-20 pound bag and access to activities

When: Every day from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Address: 1020, rue de la Montagne, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC

Why You Need To Go: To get yourself some apples then get lost in a maze and end your day by taste-testing different ciders.

Quinn Farm

Price: Small bag of apples (7 pounds) is $13 and a large bag (16 pounds) is $25

When: Wednesday to Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 2495, boul. Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can do your apple picking and pumpkin picking all in the same spot at Quinn Farm.

Cidre Lacroix

Price: $3 per person to enter, $1.50 for 10 pounds of apples and $2 for 20 pounds

When: Every day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 649, Chemin Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC

Why You Need To Go: After picking your apples, you can go visit one of the tastiest cideries in the province.

À la Croisée des Pommes

Price: $1.25 per pound of apples

Address: 90, rue Lacroix, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC

Why You Need To Go: This organic orchard offers an impressive variety of apples, so you'll have plenty to choose from.

La Magie de la Pomme

Price: Starting at $15 for a 10 pound bag

Address: 925, rue Fresnière, Saint-Eustache, QC

Why You Need To Go: Located only 30 minutes from Montreal, this is a magical place that'll bring you straight back to your childhood.

Verger de la Savane

Price: Starting at $10 for an 8-10 pound bag

Address: 8000, rue de la Savane, Saint-Hubert, QC

Why You Need To Go: This orchard is ideal for those who want to spend some quality time enjoying the sunshine, gazing at the endless apple trees and filling their bellies with fresh apples.

Verger Joannette

Price: By the pound

Address : 600, Chemin Principal, St-Joseph-du-Lac, QC

Why You Need To Go: There are more than fifteen varieties of organic apples are waiting for you this year at Joannette Orchard, so it's your best bet if you're hoping to be a little more eco-friendly this year.

