TOWNE380 Now Serves LOUIS XIII, 'The Most Expensive Cognac In Laval' (VIDEO)

In case you want to sip like the rich and famous.

If you've been hoping to hit the town the way the rich and famous do, TOWNE380 in Laval is where it's at. This luxurious steakhouse recently reopened its doors and its menu just got even classier.

TOWNE380 now has LOUIS XIII on its drink menu, which is said to be "the most expensive cognac in Laval."

Wondering why it's so prestigious? According to its website, "The LOUIS XIII Classic decanter has remained the ultimate expression of our finest eaux-de-vie blend since 1874, containing up to 1,200 eaux-de-vie from Grande Champagne terroir."

This French cognac is sold for $4,101.50 at the SAQ, but at the time of writing this article, there were none available online or in stores.

But luckily, if you've been dreaming of tasting LOUIS XIII, you can now do so at TOWNE380 in Laval, where 1 oz of LOUIS XIII costs $325.

LOUIS XIII at TOWNE380

Address: 380, boul. Saint-Martin O, Laval, QC

Price: $325 for 1 oz of LOUIS XIII

