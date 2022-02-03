Centropolis Has Magical Outdoor Bubble Domes Where You Can Eat Food From Laval Restaurants
Whether glamping beneath the stars or dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic, bubble tents and bubble domes have been all the rage lately — and you no longer need to travel far from Montreal to try one. From now until the end of March, you can enjoy the bubble dome experience by sitting on a "Starlit Terrace" at Centropolis in Laval.
Chowing down on a delicious meal from a top local restaurant, you'll get a view of the night's sky while surrounded by installations from Illumi Cavalia's polar world exhibit.
To make the meal even more special, you'll also be able to customize the musical ambiance by choosing a playlist from a selection curated by Festival Diapason.
The "Starlit Terrace" is currently set up in front of the Centropolis shopping plaza at the Place Centrale. It features three bubble domes, which can each accommodate four people or the occupants of two residences in keeping with Quebec's public health rules.
The restaurant serving you depends on when you go. These eight restaurants are participating during the following time periods:
- Le Balthazar from January 26 to 30
- Juliette & Chocolat from February 2 to 6
- Jack Astor's from February 9 to 13
- Pizzeria No. 900 from February 16 to 20
- Enoteca Monza from February 23 to 27
- La Belle et la Bœuf from March 2 to 6
- Zibo! from March 9 to 13
- Les Enfants Terribles from March 16 to 20
Some restaurants are offering special menus, which you can check out on the Starlit Terrace website. Prices vary but the Juliette & Chocolat crepe to-go box being served this week costs $150 for four people and comes with 80 "sushi crepe" pieces, four hot chocolates, a snowman filled with chocolates that you're supposed to break open and four "snowballs" with quotes inside.
Others eateries, such as Enoteca Monza, are offering their full takeout menus.
Some time slots are already full and you must reserve in advance. Instructions on how to do this are also on the website.
Even though you'll be dining in a bubble, Centropolis recommends dressing for the cold weather so layer up and get ready for a magical evening.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
