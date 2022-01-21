You Can Ski & Snowboard For Free In Laval Starting This Saturday
This is one of many outdoor activities Laval offers for free – but you need to make a reservation.
Skiing and snowboarding can be expensive, time-consuming pastimes: It can be hard to carve out the time to practice new tricks and monthly passes can be costly. Luckily, Laval has is opening a new snowpark on Saturday – and the best part is, it's totally free.
The snowpark will be open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m starting Saturday, January 22. Skiers and snowboarders must make free reservations in advance on the Laval website for two-hour time slots. Keep in mind that reservations might be cancelled in the event of bad weather.
Changing rooms are currently closed for sanitation reasons, so you'll have to get ready outside, using the available tables and benches. There are no equipment rentals, so be sure to bring your own gear.
This is just the most recent of Laval's free outdoor amenities. Laval also offers free access to ice skating, hockey rinks, walking paths, cross-country skiing trails, a snow maze for children, and sledding hills. Many of these activities require reservations and your own equipment, so be sure to plan ahead. And always follow the rules and safety guidelines listed on the Laval website.
Despite the current cold snap, it looks like the last week of January will be a great time to get out and enjoy the snow. Sunday, January 23 is expected to be reach minus 8 C, and the following week should be within the average range for this time of year. Windchill may continue to be an issue, though, so bundle up.
Snowpark At The Centre De Nature In Laval
Cost: Free, with reservation
When: Monday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Address: 901 Av. du Parc, Laval, QC